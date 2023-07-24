LRPD pushes for ex-officer’s decertification

The Little Rock Police Department has asked a state commission to decertify a former officer because of his misconduct — more than a year after he resigned amid an investigation into his 2021 pursuit of a vehicle driven by a 12-year-old that led to the death of a 14-year-old passenger.

The former officer, Henry Topps, received a letter Friday notifying him of the decertification proceedings, which began March 30 when the department filed a request with the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, said Eric Wacaster, a lawyer for the commission.

Topps has 20 days to contest the decertification and request a hearing, the letter states. If he does not, the commission will consider the department’s request without his input.

The commission falls under the Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training, part of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Little Rock police officials recommended the commission decertify Topps as a result of his actions during the pursuit, which started late on March 22, 2021, and ended early the next day, according to a document presented to the commissioners on May 11 on behalf of Little Rock police.

An internal investigation document from Little Rock police and the dead boy’s mother identified him as Zayne Ortiz.

The request from Little Rock police states that Topps “violated multiple department policies regarding pursuits, disregarded a order to disengage the pursuit and was untruthful when acknowledging the direct order.” On Jan. 12, 2022, Topps resigned from the department while the internal investigation into his actions was pending, the document states.

The document says Topps violated the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, without being more specific, and it notes that the commission has the authority to decertify officers who resign or retire during internal investigations.

The commission will still have to decide if he will be decertified, and it was unclear when they would take up the issue, Wacaster said, since it’s not yet clear if Topps will contest the process. Either way, it would probably be later this year, Wacaster said.

INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Topps was insubordinate in disobeying an order from Sgt. Derrick Threadgill to end the pursuit because the vehicle was being driven by a minor, Topps’ superior Lt. Brian Grigsby wrote in an internal investigation document. Topps told Threadgill he would back off, but ended up following the vehicle at a high speed while using his emergency lights and honking at the driver in a continued attempt to get her to stop, Grigsby wrote.

The 12-year-old driver had already refused to stop for Topps and another officer, Joshua Thomas, who was eventually suspended for attempting to box in the fleeing vehicle with his patrol unit, in violation of department pursuit policy, internal investigation documents show.

In an administrative hearing, Topps told his superiors he continued following slowly behind the vehicle after acknowledging Threadgill’s order but admitted to having “tunnel vision” and said he was worried the vehicle would crash and there would be no one present to help the minors on board if he ended the chase.

However, Grigsby wrote that Topps was being dishonest because his vehicle’s speed indicator and camera recorded him driving after the other vehicle at speeds of up to 102 mph. Topps also “never really backed off the vehicle as lawfully ordered by a superior,” Grigsby wrote.

Little Rock police officials’ request for Topps’ decertification, more than 14 months after he resigned, came on the same day a police spokesman said in response to an inquiry from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was not aware of any attempt to contact the commission about decertifying Topps and two days after the newspaper asked the Department of Public Safety whether such a request had been made.

“It was an omission,” the police spokesman, Mark Edwards, said Friday of the delay in seeking Topps’ decertification. Last year was a tumultuous one for the department, he said, and he didn’t think there was any “malicious intent” in not making the request earlier.

Former Chief Keith Humphrey, who presided over the internal investigation into the March 2021 pursuit, resigned May 20, 2022, months after Topps’ resignation. After a series of interim chiefs, Chief Heath Helton took office on Jan. 1.

Helton completed an internal investigation into the department’s disclosure of information related to the March 2021 crash. He found that a communications breakdown between Humphrey and his subordinates led to a failure to alert Mayor Frank Scott of Zayne’s death and to release information about the pursuit to the news media.

Details of the fatal pursuit did not come to light until July 2022, which is when Scott said he first heard of the teen’s death.

A copy of Topps’ employment record showing the date of his resignation and submitted to the law enforcement commission on March 30 contained the words “not requesting decertification” under the heading “miscellaneous.” Asked about the meaning of the text, Edwards said Friday he wasn’t sure and would not be able to ask anyone for clarification until today.

The city didn’t publicly name Topps as being involved in the pursuit until March 24, when Helton’s internal investigation was released and identified him.

RECORDS REQUEST

Police officials had previously said that, because Topps was not fired or suspended, records related to the department’s review of his actions during the pursuit were exempt from view under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

More recently, however, the Democrat-Gazette obtained some of those records from the law enforcement commission and the Little Rock Police Department through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The records show that Sgt. Joel Alicea-Perichi, in an evaluation submitted as part of the internal investigation, wrote that Topps’ actions “were not only unreasonable, but directly contributed to the eventual death of one of the passengers inside the GMC Terrain at the time of this incident.” Alicea-Perichi added that Topps’ “record of poor judgement and the attendant consequences” were a liability to the city of Little Rock and its citizens.

Then-Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins, in a memorandum dated Dec. 20, 2021, deemed as sustained allegations that Topps was insubordinate, untruthful and violated general orders on emergency driving and vehicular pursuits. In her decision, she agreed with Topps’ superiors, Threadgill, Alicea-Perichi and Grigsby.

“I recommend that Officer Topps’ employment be terminated with the department based on established precedent,” Haskins wrote.

Humphrey concurred, signing a document on Dec. 21, 2021, recommending Topps be terminated.

Edwards, the Little Rock police spokesman, said Friday he didn’t have an answer for why Topps was not terminated after Humphrey agreed with Haskins’ recommendation.

He suggested that Topps may have been taking time off at the time, or that the person tasked with notifying Topps might have been taking time off. He said he doesn’t think Topps was on patrol in that three-week gap.

On Friday and on previous occasions, Edwards said he’s known of officers who got wind that they were about to be fired as a result of an internal investigation and resigned before that could happen.

“Most people resign when they know that’s about to happen,” Edwards said in March when asked about the topic.

For Zayne’s mother, Cindy Ortiz, who knew very little about the actions taken against Topps, the consequences of the actions of the 12-year-old driver in the stolen vehicle and the police officers who pursued it still feel raw and unaddressed, she said.

“They just didn’t do anything, they didn’t care,” she said in an interview Saturday.

Ortiz was in court when the 12-year-old driver was given probation on a manslaughter charge in connection with the crash, she said, but she doesn’t think the wishes of her and her son’s other relatives were considered.

“I know the cops had a bunch of fault, too,” she said.

As for the girl, “she knew what she was doing,” Ortiz said.

It’s been difficult to move on without much closure, she said, and she feels like everyone else involved has just been able to go on with their lives.

Ortiz has been in contact with a lawyer about filing a wrongful death suit against the city and the Police Department, she said, but it’s a long process and she’s not sure when or if the case will be filed.

She remembered speaking with police detectives after Zayne’s death. She said they first denied that the department’s officers could have had a role in the crash and later couldn’t be reached when she wanted to get her son’s possessions back.

“It just seems like they brushed it, and they didn’t care,” Ortiz said.

At the time of the March 2021 fatal pursuit, Topps and Thomas, who were both completing their probationary period for new officers, were under investigation for their actions in a previous chase, documents acquired under the open records law show.

On Dec. 27, 2020, the officers pursued and then stopped a driver who they said they observed doing doughnuts in a parking lot and then driving recklessly on West Markham Street. No one was injured, but Topps struck a curb in his patrol vehicle, causing damage to the wheel.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Thomas was suspended for eight hours for violating department rules on pursuits, namely driving at speeds over 80 mph without informing his supervisors, while Topps was suspended for 16 hours for driving at speeds over 90 mph without informing supervisors, recklessly causing damage to his city-owned patrol vehicle and failing to tell the driver he pulled over the traffic laws he violated, letters signed by Humphrey state.



