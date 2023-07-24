Monster on loose?

Some decades ago, I read that the salvation of capitalism lay in genetic engineering and digital technology. We have seen this prediction play out with many innovations and huge new markets.

By 2020, bio-tech accounted for about 2 million jobs (1 percent of all jobs) and a $2.9 trillion impact on the economy (14 percent of gross domestic product). That includes biomedical research, bioengineered seeds, GMO foods, and more.

Similarly, the digital economy was 10.2 percent, or $2.1 trillion, of U.S. GDP, with growth led by an expansion of e-commerce. Together, bio-tech and digital technology add up to almost one-fourth of economic activity.

Ordinary people gained. I love my word processor! But technologies also have unintended consequences. Introducing new genetic material into nature resulted in new resistant pathogens. Artificial intelligence contains its programmers' prejudices. A large nuclear electricity plant like Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine can be turned into a ticking bomb.

There's no referendum asking the public whether we want a new technology to dominate our lives. No agency to show everybody how to use it. Yet everybody is expected to have a smartphone, even a homeless person living under a bridge. Our only role is as individual consumers.

Meanwhile, science fiction serves as our early warning system. Mary Shelley wrote the first science fiction story in 1818, in which Victor Frankenstein, "the new Prometheus," creates a living man from body parts. This does not turn out well.

E.M. Forster's prescient short story about the future, "The Machine Stops" (1909), shows a society completely dependent on an automated network. When it suddenly stops, people have no idea how to keep themselves alive.

Czech playwright Karel Capek introduced the term robot in a 1920 play. "Rossum's Universal Robots"--produced in a factory--end up causing the extinction of the human race. However, Isaac Asimov's 1950 novel "I, Robot" gave us the three laws of robotics, designed to keep robots our devoted servants.

By now there are dozens of science-fiction novels about artificial intelligence (AI), not to mention many popular movies from "A Space Odyssey" to "The Matrix."

Lately, however, warnings have been coming thick and fast from quite a different direction--the very people who developed artificial intelligence in the first place. Surprisingly, industry leaders want more regulation of their own industry. Hundreds of executives, researchers, and engineers recently signed a statement saying: "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war."

Risk of extinction they say. Yet they had to know this day was coming.

Another open letter, signed by over 1,000 people in this field, called for a six-month pause in development. They spoke of "an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds."

The sudden concern was prompted by a new generation of Chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bing, and Bard, which can conduct open-ended conversations, write poetry, or generate code. Immediate fears are that advanced AI will be used to spread misinformation and propaganda. It could also eliminate millions of white-collar jobs, according to a May story by Kevin Roose in The New York Times.

AI's rapid improvement means that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) may soon match or exceed human performance in several areas. Chatbots have "emergent properties" and are teaching themselves to do new things.

The Technological Singularity, a hypothetical future time when superintelligence replaces mere human intelligence, was first described by mathematician Vernor Vinge in 1993. Ray Kurzweil, a prominent proponent, believes it will usher in a wonderful era ("The Singularity Is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology," 2005).

Such techno-utopians believe advanced technology will end the problem of economic scarcity and bring out the best in people. However, they don't have much to say about human psychology, the natural environment, or those living in the poorer 85 percent of the world.

Obviously, many in this field are frightened by the speed of new developments, although quite divided about exactly what is happening and what should happen next. Perhaps an international AI safety organization, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency?

In 2021, UNESCO made recommendations for ethical guardrails, pointing out that AI business models are concentrated in just a few countries, a handful of firms, and male-dominated teams. Meanwhile, half the world doesn't have an Internet connection.

On a recent episode of "60 Minutes" (July 9), an industry person said societies must quickly adapt. But why must we always be the ones to adapt to the technology? Technologies are not fated. Billions of dollars are poured into them, and thousands of bright people employed to develop them.

We need a great deal more information about AI issues and choices, including philosophical questions and ethical dilemmas.

For at least 80 years, humans have been developing and deploying risky new technologies because they had economic potential. It is time that ordinary people had a say in these decisions.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Little Handbook of Arguments."