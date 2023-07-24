British pop rock band The 1975 announced Sunday it was canceling its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after the Malaysian government cut short a music festival in the wake of the band's lead singer slamming the country's anti-gay laws and kissing a male bandmate during their performance. The 1975 was scheduled Sunday to have a performance at We The Fest, Indonesia's annual summer music festival, in Jakarta. "The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned," the group said in a statement posted on We The Fest's social media platforms on Sunday. They added that the decision was not made lightly "but unfortunately due to the current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the current shows." Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, does not prohibit LGBTQ rights except in the conservative Aceh province. Matty Healy, the lead vocal of The 1975, used profanity in his speech criticizing the government's stance against homosexuality, before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald. Footage of the incident was posted on social media and sparked a backlash in predominantly Muslim Malaysia.

Graham Nash will perform his favorite songs from the Beatles and his old friend John Lennon. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform this Dec. 2 at Town Hall at the 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute, with Nash joined by an all-star lineup including Roseanne Cash, Judy Collins, Marc Cohen and Rita Coolidge. Nash will also be honored with the "John Lennon Real Love Award" at the event where the proceeds will fund free workshops for creative expression and a songwriting program that includes 200 free workshops for children and adults impacted by cancer. "This is a very special award," said Nash in a statement. "I thank Yoko and the Theater Within for thinking of me. Over many years, I watched John and Yoko 'fight the good fight' for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight Yoko continues to this day. "I'm proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honored." Nash is a two-time Hall of Fame inductee, honored for his work with the Hollies and with bandmates David Crosby and Stephen Stills.