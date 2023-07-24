News awards given to the PBC

The Pine Bluff Commercial took home several first place Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial awards for 2022.

Held at the Double Tree in Little Rock on Saturday, the small, daily newspaper came out on top with first place in six categories, second place in three categories and third place in one category.

The contest submissions were judged by members of the Mississippi Press Association, who offered comments on the reporters' winning entries.

Commercial editor Byron Tate won first place in the News and Political Column with his editorial titled "Mayor Faulted for Transparency."

"Bravo! More media outlets need to stand up for the right of the public to be aware of their governing bodies," said the judges in the comments. "It takes courage to write a column like this in the media we are in currently."

Tate's editorial titled "It's OK to hit an inmate how many times?" placed second, with the judges commenting on the job that was done to investigate the issue. Tate also shared a second-place award with reporter Eplunus Colvin in the Agriculture and Business Community Coverage.

Tate's article on tomato farms was the "difference maker in the entry," according to the judges.

"A reader who had no interest in the ins and outs of business would still be drawn into this story," said the judges in the comments. "I felt like a part of the Henry family as the story unfolded."

Senior reporter I.C. Murrell won his first APA awards since returning to The Commercial. Murrell took top honors in the Picture Page Photo Essay with his entry titled "White Hall seniors recall achievements" and first place in the Education Coverage category, where his education package went up against all daily newspapers in the state.

Judges complimented Murrell's capability to capture both the gravity and celebration in his photos, said his education coverage was well organized and that he produced "meaty stories of great community consequence."

Murrell placed third in the Sports Feature Story category with his entry titled "High school teams go to the shot clock."

"Turning a small rule change into a quality story is not easy to do," said the judges. "Well done."

Colvin took first place in the Series Reporting category with her "Excessive Force" news package.

"The reporter did a good job covering this story of injustices from various viewpoints and told the story well," judges said.

Freelance reporter Richard Ledbetter won two first-place awards – Freelance Recognition and Single News Photo. Both awards were a result of his viral news story titled Gunshot Hits Cash.

"Fantastic job on this story," said the judges. "Concise reporting, clear and to the point."

Judges also noted Ledbetter's ability to incorporate appropriate Johnny Cash song references. "I hope whoever was responsible for the crime was thrown in the Starkville city jail," said the judge.

As for the award-winning photo where a stream of water spills out in a precise location on the water tower giving the illusion Cash is relieving himself, judges said that photo just had to be first place.

"This is not something you see every day, and both "shots" were well timed and very well placed," said the judges. "I'm still laughing."

The Commercial was also awarded second place for overall General Excellence for smaller dallies.

"I'm very proud of our staff," Tate said. "We are small but mighty. I also want to give a shoutout to Sandra Hope, our newsroom clerk. Sandra's name is not on any of those awards, but she has been with this newspaper for going on 40 years, and her input and wise counsel are invaluable in helping us be the best team we can be."