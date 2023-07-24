Northwest Arkansas earns walk-off win on Tresh’s RBI single

Naturals 9, Drillers 8

SPRINGDALE -- Catcher Luca Tresh provided the game-winner with a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Northwest Arkansas past Tulsa on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals rallied from a 7-2 deficit in the sixth to pick up their seventh win in their last eight games. With the game tied 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth, Diego Hernandez got Northwest Arkansas going with a one-out triple to center field. Morgan McCullough was then intentionally walked to put runners at the corners. But Tresh singled to left field to give Northwest Arkansas the walk-off win.

Tulsa took control early, leading 6-2 after four innings. Jose Ramos hit his 17th home run, a three-run shot, to give the Drillers a four-run lead. They added a run in the sixth to go up 7-2 before the Naturals rallied.

The Naturals answered with three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to turn a 7-2 deficit into an 8-7 lead. Tulsa tied it with a run in the top of the eighth.

Tresh went 3 for 5, scored a run and drove in three. Hernandez had only one hit, but scored three times. The Naturals also walked eight times against Tulsa's pitching.

Anderson Pauline (1-0) picked up his first win with the Naturals. He tossed two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out one.

-- NWA Democrat Gazette