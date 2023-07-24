Northwest Arkansas museums on historic house hunt as part of ‘Ozark Homes’ exhibit

The Prairie Grove Heritage Museum and the Historic Cane Hill Museum are two of the featured locations on a self-guided tour of area historic homes and museums, called the "Historic House Hunt."

The tour is a new activity from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

The self-guided tour, which began June 1 and will end Aug. 31, features homes and museums in Washington, Benton and Carroll counties.

The museums are offering a one-sheet description and trail map of the sites. The sheets, which include facts about each home, can be picked up at any of these participating venues:

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale.

Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Historic Cane Hill Museum, 14389 Arkansas Highway 45, Cane Hill.

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum, 311 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. 2nd St., Rogers.

Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs.

Tontitown Historical Museum, 251 E. Henri de Tonti Blvd., Tontitown.

While visiting any of the above museums, people can have their sheet stamped and bring it to the Shiloh Museum in Springdale. If a sheet has two stamps, the person will win a prize, according to a news release about the tour of homes. If the sheet contains all seven stamps, a person will also be eligible for a grand prize. Prizes will include stickers, notebooks and books.

If a museum or property is closed when visiting, participants can take a selfie with the buildings in the background and then have the visit validated by the Shiloh Museum.

All prizes must be picked up at the Shiloh Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The grand prize winners will be notified the week after Aug. 31.

All these sites were either once homes or contain historic homes on their properties. Organizers encourage participants to ask about these homes when visiting the sites.

Angie Albright, director of Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, came up with the idea of a self-guided tour to go along with the museum's summer exhibit, "Ozark Home, Beyond the Frame."

"Why not call attention to those former residences at neighboring museums?" Albright said.

The museum staff came up with a number of program ideas for the Shiloh Summer Series related to the "Ozark Home" exhibit, Albright said.

"We serve six counties, and [the Historic House Hunt] seemed like a good way to reach people further out from just our immediate area. We just asked historic houses that were already museums [to participate] because they are used to traffic," she said. "We hoped it would help increase attendance at our other area museums that we work with frequently."

For example, on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum are two former homes, the Searcy House and the Ritter-McDonald Log Cabin.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the Searcy House was built in 1871 for the Rev. Archibald Smith, minister of Shiloh Church. The house belonged to the Searcy family starting in 1884, and Lockwood Searcy and his wife, Annabel Searcy, lived in the home until it was bequeathed to the Shiloh Museum in 1981.

Just down the hill, is the Ritter-McDonald Log Cabin, most likely constructed in 1854. It originally stood near Elm Springs, and it was located on the road between Pea Ridge and Fayetteville that soldiers traveled during the Civil War. It was moved to the Shiloh grounds in the 1970s. It is nearing completion of a restoration, so it is once again accessible to the public.

Also included in the House Hunt are these properties and a brief capsule of each site:

Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson Street in Fayetteville, is also known as the Colonel Tebbetts place. It was built in 1853, saw action in the Civil War, serving as a headquarters for both the Union and Confederacy. During the action at Fayetteville, the house was attacked by Confederate troops while serving as a Union outpost. The building was donated to the Washington County Historical Society as a museum in 1967 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.

There are many homes to see on the Historic Cane Hill site, including the museum, 14389 Arkansas 45 in Cane Hill. All the Historic Cane Hill properties are dedicated to the preservation of the historically significant structures of Cane Hill as well as western Washington County. One of the homes is that of Dr. John Lacy Bean who attended Cane Hill College and the University of Arkansas and Washington University of Medicine. In 1897, he married Martha Ann McCollach (Annie). After an internship, he returned home to Cane Hill, where he practiced for many years. In 1921, Bean moved to Lincoln in 1921 to open a hospital, now the Arkansas Country Doctor Museum. Bean died in 1953 and is buried in the Cane Hill Cemetery.

The Prairie Grove Heritage Museum, 311 E. Buchanan St., is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment at other times. This home is now being used as the headquarters for the Prairie Grove Historical Society which has a stated purpose to discover and collect any material which may help to establish and illustrate the history of the area and its people.

The Rogers Historical Museum, at 313 S. Second St., in Rogers, is now a campus of three buildings and an apple orchard all located in Historic Downtown Rogers. The Hailey Ford Building is the home of all exhibits, a special use gallery, administrative offices and an exhibit workshop. The Key Wing and Hawkins House remain intact for visitors to explore as well. The Key Wing is now a dedicated education space for groups and the Hawkins House provides guided tours offering a glimpse of life in Northwest Arkansas from 1900 to 1910. Greenspace located behind the Key Wing features an apple orchard.

The Eureka Springs Historical Museum, at 95 S. Main St., in Eureka Springs, strives to preserve and protect the history and heritage of this city and its people. The museum is referred to as the Calif House, a magnificent three-story home constructed in 1889 by Samuel L. Calif, a wealthy farmer from Illinois. The home reflects the architectural style of the late Victorian era, and it is constructed of native limestone with a unique Mansard roof design. Mr. Calif used his home as a family residence, dry goods and grocery store, and boarding house. The property changed hands numerous times over the years before being sold to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in 1948. The Ozark Folk Festival board purchased the building in 1971, and in October of that year, the Eureka Springs Historical Museum officially opened its doors to the public.

The Tontitown Historical Museum is at 251 E. Henri de Tonti Blvd. The Tontitown Historical Museum, which opened in August of 1986, has photographs of and artifacts belonging to the original Italian settlers of Tontitown. Since wine making was (and still is) an important part of Tontitown culture and commerce, there are displays of an early grape press and wine-bottling machine. Also, there are items from the first Catholic church in Tontitown, including the vestments worn by settler leader Father Bandini and a stained-glass window from the first church that survived destruction by tornado. The Tontitown Historical Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Educational tours are available. Researchers are encouraged to call the Museum to make an appointment at 479-361-9800.