BASKETBALL

Sale of Hornets approved

The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan's sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won't become official for at least another week. The decision ends Jordan's 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner. Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league's Board of Governors.

GOLF

Bhatia wins in a playoff

Akshay Bhatia birdied the closing hole in regulation, then capitalized in sudden death when Patrick Rodgers found a divot in the fairway to win his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday. The 21-year-old Bhatia, who turned pro at 17, earned full status on tour and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He had been playing under special temporary membership since his runner-up finish at the Puerto Rico Open in March. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 60th with 17 points.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden gets a sweep

Josef Newgarden completed the weekend sweep he wanted at a track where he has had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Newgarden held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, winning by less than a second over Team Penske teammate Will Power. It was the sixth victory of Newgarden's career at the .875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in another win. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh -- he started third on Saturday -- but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control the rest of the way. Newgarden left the weekend in second place in the series standings, only 80 points behind leader Alex Palou. Palou, who finished third, came into the weekend with a 117-point lead over Scott Dixon, with Newgarden 126 points back in third place.

TENNIS

Zheng takes Palermo title

Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen beat local favorite Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to win the Palermo Open on Sunday and claim the first title of her career. The second-seeded Zheng complained about a ringing phone in the stands when she double-faulted on her first match point but then converted her third opportunity with a smash. The 20-year-old Zheng's previous best result was a runner-up finish in Tokyo last year. Ranked 26th, Zheng is China's top player, while Paolini is No. 52. A year ago, Zheng was No. 47.

Teenager falls in finals

Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated teenager Alex Michelsen, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Hall of Fame Open final on Sunday in Newport, R.I. The 35-year-old Frenchman relied on his consistent play and maybe some jitters from the 18-year-old American to capture his third ATP tour title. Playing in just his second ATP tour event after capturing a Challenger title in Chicago last week, Michelsen looked somewhat tight early, hitting a handful of unforced errors. Michelsen was looking to become the youngest ATP tour event champion this season, and the youngest American to win a title since Hall of Famer Andy Roddick won Houston in 2001.