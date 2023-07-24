100 years ago

July 24, 1923

The first "straight" car of Irish potatoes ever shipped into the city from any part of Arkansas will arrive here today. It is consigned to the Falconer Brokerage Company, 314 1-2 East Markham Street. The tubers are known as the "Triumphs."

50 years ago

July 24, 1973

The executive board of Arkansas Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) has told the Little Rock Airport Commission that it is unanimously against the leasing of airport land to billboard companies. The Commission [on] July 9 endorsed the idea of leasing airport land at Roosevelt Road and Frazier Pike to Baird, Inc., for three billboards. It postponed entering into a contract with Baird until its next meeting, August 13, so that an absent commissioner could be present. Henry Nichols, chairman of the City Beautiful Commission, had pleaded with the Commission to postpone any action for a year or more so the City Beautiful Commission could raise funds for landscaping around the airport that was part of the original plans for the facility. His plea was ignored. ACORN said in a letter to the Commission dated July 11 that the airport land would be "much better left alone for its natural beauty as a rural setting or with the help of City Beautiful Commission, landscaped."

25 years ago

July 24, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will receive a $505,300 grant over the next four years to continue a program that provides retraining for teachers and counselors who work with the disabled. The U.S. Department of Education grant was announced by Sen. Tim Hutchinson, R-Ark. The grant will help the University of Arkansas Department of Rehabilitation provide continuing education courses and activities for people who help the disabled in a five states: Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

10 years ago

July 24, 2013

EUREKA SPRINGS -- The City Council passed a resolution Monday to keep a Springdale businessman from getting a license to operate a motorized "Cinderella carriage" as a tour business, at least temporarily. But Ray Dotson said he already has a business license from the city, so he doesn't need another one. "I can do anything with my business license I want to," said Dotson. "I can even sell Fritos with my business license. ... I've got a business license in Eureka Springs, and I'm going to run [my motorized carriage] till hell freezes over." Dotson's employees were driving his 14-foot-long carriage on the streets of Eureka Springs on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, giving passengers sightseeing tours and drumming up business, said Todd Mickna, manager of Eureka Springs Carriage Co., Dotson's company.