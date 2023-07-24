PB pastors recognized at national conference

Clergy members representing Pastors on Patrol from Pine Bluff recently stood with the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commissioners and were nationally celebrated.

The pastors were honored by the National Alliance of Faith and Justice with the PEN OR PENCIL Award and the President's Volunteer Service Award and pin for the nationally recognized Pastors on Patrol faith-based mentoring movement.

The awards were given at the 50th annual National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice Conference and Training in Birmingham, Ala., according to a news release.

Local honorees accepting the awards included pastors Yolanda Pitts of Turning Point International Outreach Ministries, William A. Shaw Jr. of Pleasant View Ministries, Jesse C. Turner of Elm Grove Baptist Church, retired pastor Barbara Douglas of St. Luke United Methodist Church, and associate ministers the Rev. A. Dale Watkins Sr. of St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. James Hill Jr. of House of Bread Deliverance Church.

Also receiving a letter and pin from President Joe Biden for their work with the Pastors on Patrol were local clergymen:

Pastors Mack Milner -- The Refuge Church; Justin Reinking -- Cornerstone Apostolic Church; Roosevelt Brown -- Family Church, Pine Bluff Campus; Ken Thornton -- First Baptist Church; Pat Hart -- First Assembly of God Church; Richard Hart -- Saint Andrew Missionary Baptist Church; Carlton Cross -- 1st Methodist Church; Larry Battles -- Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church; Shirley Sanders - Greater Deliverance Ministry; Lamont Davis -- Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Judy Rudd, Lakeside United Methodist Church; Travis Harden - Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church; Stewart Marshall -- Trinity Lutheran Church; Todd Anderson -- Summit Baptist Church; Robbie Henry -- Rhema Redemption International Ministry; Travis Creekmore -- New Harvest Church of God; Justin Wendel -- Pursuit Church; Matt Mosler -- New Life Church;

Ministers Kay Lynn Johnston -- Pursuit Church; Dale McCollum -- The Refuge; Tonya Ento -- Hope Church; Charlene Winston -- Hope Church;

Elders Don Harris -- First Presbyterian Church; and Larry Brakebill -- Family Church, Pine Bluff Campus.

Members of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Ministerial Alliance (PBFCCMA) and a representative from the Pine Bluff Police Department recently announced they were traveling to Birmingham July 14-17 to attend the 50th annual National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ) Conference and Training Institute.

During the event, NAFJ was launching Pastors on Patrol as a national faith-based mentoring initiative to reduce violence and negative behavior on school campuses. PBFCCMA received awards for their association with the PEN OR PENCIL Mentoring Movement that utilizes the Six Principles of Nonviolence taught by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., impacting student behavior in Pine Bluff schools.