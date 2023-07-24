Rangers advance in USL2 playoffs

The Little Rock Rangers faced six teams prior to Sunday night's United Soccer League Two playoff game against Texas United.

With nine wins and two draws, there was one team the Rangers had yet to get the better of in 2023, but they did just that when they beat Texas United 2-0 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to advance to the third round of playoffs.

On May 31, Texas United defeated Little Rock 1-0 in Plano, Texas. On June 7, Texas United left War Memorial with a 1-1 draw.

The Rangers ultimately finished second in their division behind Texas United, but that didn't matter in Sunday's win-or-go-home game.

"The games were always even, you know?" Rangers Coach Adriano Versari said. "They could have gone one way or the other. Tonight, we were just better. I think mentally and tactically we were better than them."

Just like the second goal of Friday's 2-0 win over AHFC Royals, the Rangers struck first against Texas United with a throw-in from the right side. Jon Koka put the Rangers ahead 1-0 in the 19th minute with his header, a dribbler toward the right post that left Texas United goalkeeper Jeremy Coste rooted to his spot.

Other than the obvious advantages of hosting a playoff match like the home fans and lack of travel, another unique dynamic for the Rangers is the dimensions of War Memorial Stadium. With a smaller width than most other fields, Versari has constructed a team built for set pieces on the ideal field for them.

"We have the player profile for that because we have four tall players that can really help, and then we take advantage of the pitch," Versari said. "The pitch is smaller than a regular pitch and everything is dangerous, everything goes in the box. And so we tried to take advantage of that."

The second Little Rock goal was so special that Versari thought he himself may have come up with an injury for celebrating too hard.

Rangers goalkeeper Tomasz Wroblewski began the move with a goal kick inside his own box. His kick found the feet of forward Lance Crabtree on the right wing who flicked the ball over a defender, putting midfielder Stefano Campisi in on goal. Campisi shot the ball through a tight window between Coste and the right post to make the score 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

"I got excited on the second goal, I have to admit. I thought I pulled a hamstring or something," Versari said. "He said that we were gonna defend compact, win the ball and restart and counter. And that's exactly what we did. Fantastic finish by by Mr. Campisi. He needed it. He is one of the best players in the league. I knew in that moment that we had won the game."

The Rangers will play the The Villages (Fla.) in the Southern Conference final with a chance to advance to the national semifinal Friday in Newport News, Va. The Villages beat Asheville City 1-0 Sunday to advance.