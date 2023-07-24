Result a shocker, but coach unfazed

SYDNEY -- Herve Renard knows all about World Cup shocks. He also knows an early setback can be overcome in international soccer.

With that in mind, the France coach was not unduly concerned by his team's 0-0 tie with Jamaica on Sunday, which was one of the biggest surprises so far at the Women's World Cup.

Renard led Saudi Arabia to a famous win against Argentina at the men's World Cup in Qatar last year, before Lionel Messi's team rebounded and went on to lift the trophy for their country.

"I've already won competitions after drawing my first two games," said the two-time Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach. "Let's talk about the World Cup 2022. I don't think that we should be getting ahead of ourselves.

"There are lots of people, lots of teams that start with the fanfare and are not there come the final and others are maybe slow to get out of the starting blocks."

While there is no need for France to panic, this was still an unexpected result for the fifth-ranked team in the world and one of the tournament favorites.

By contrast Jamaica is ranked 43rd and entered the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand having lost all of its games at its World Cup debut in 2019 with a goal difference of -11.

"We always tell our players just don't worry about the rankings," said Jamaica Coach Lorne Donaldson, who declared his country's first point ever in the competition as its greatest achievement in soccer.

"I think it is the No. 1 result I have seen men or women," he said. "I would put it there. If you go by the rankings you would say that result on this stage has to be No. 1."

Jamaica's players ran onto the field after the final whistle as if they'd been crowned world champions. It would have been a very different story had Kadidiatou Diani's 90th-minute header not struck the bar.

In a game of few chances, Diani had France's best opportunities to score a winner, but could not find a breakthrough at the Sydney Football Stadium.

She forced a save from Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer in the first half and saw another effort deflected wide.

Another header in the second half also went wide of the target before her late effort came back off the bar.

The French were expected to be too strong for Jamaica, but favorites have not had everything their own way so far in the tournament. The 2019 quarterfinalists were the latest to struggle against an underdog.

Australia needed a penalty to get a 1-0 win against Ireland, while European champion England also needed a spot kick to overcome Haiti 1-0. Nigeria held Olympic champion Canada 0-0.

"The French are used to having the upper hand during the opening games, but this is something that is going to change because things are getting a lot closer," Renard said. "We need to keep our heads up high and we need to keep our confidence high."

SWEDEN 2,

SOUTH AFRICA 1

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to give Sweden a win over South Africa in its Group G opener.

South Africa shocked Sweden when Hildah Migala scored in the 48th minute. But Sweden got on the board in the 64th minute with Fridolina Rolfo's equalizer. Ilestedt then produced a perfect header from a corner with a minute left to help Sweden escape at the end of an unimpressive opening game effort.

Sweden was expected to comfortably win the group and it's first match against 54th-ranked South Africa looked to be it's easiest. But after a scoreless first half, Sweden came out of the locker room flat and South Africa capitalized with the first goal of the match three minutes after the restart.

Thembi Kgatlana dropped behind the defense and struck a high shot that keeper Zecira Musovic could only parry. Migala hurled herself forward with such force she was carried into the goal along with the ball.

Sweden failed to take advantage of a dominant first half in which it had 71% of possession, 8 corners and 5 shots on goal, 3 on target.

Finally urged into action, Sweden pressed forward and equalized when Johanna Kaneryd's sweeping cross from the right side missed the head of Stina Blackstenius but fell at the feet of Rolfo and ended in the net.

NETHERLANDS 1,

PORTUGAL 0

DUNEDIN, New Zealand -- Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading the Netherlands to a win over Portugal.

The Dutch defender gathered herself as teammate Sherida Spitse lofted a corner kick her way, then headed the ball across the goal into the far side of the net. An offside review delayed the celebration.

The goal by the 30-year-old van der Gragt, who plans to retire after the Women's World Cup, was the quickest first goal of the tournament. The Dutch controlled the tempo of the game -- Portugal's first shot of the match didn't come until the 82nd minute.

The meeting with the Netherlands, ranked No. 9 in the world, marked Portugal's first-ever tournament appearance.

On hand were 11,991 spectators, who were sheltered from the rain inside Dunedin's covered Forsyth Barr Stadium, known as the Glasshouse, which has a capacity of 25,947.

Though most of the crowd appeared to be Dutch fans, a small but vocal group of Portuguese supporters with flags and team apparel banged on drums throughout the game, the beat echoing across the venue.

Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, left, heads the ball next to teammate Chantelle Swaby, center, and France's Kadidiatou Diani during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)



France's Clara Mateo is challenged by Jamaica's Vyan Sampson during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)



Jamaica's Khadija Shaw, right, battles for the ball with France's Wendie Renard during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)



France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)



France's goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin dives to make a save after a free kick from Jamaica during their Women's World Cup Group F soccer match at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)



France's Maelle Lakrar, left, Jamaica's Jody Brown and France's Clara Mateo battle for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

