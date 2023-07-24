BASEBALL

Rolen, McGriff enter Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The greatest moment of Scott Rolen's 17-year career didn't come during his 2006 World Series run with the St. Louis Cardinals or even during his outstanding first full season in 1997 with the Philadelphia Phillies, which earned him unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors.

For Rolen, one of two players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, that honor was reserved for an unexpected moment with his parents after he was called up for his first major league game in 1996.

"Seeing Mom and Dad walk to their seats from my position at third base was a feeling never topped again in my 17 years," Rolen said during his 16-minute acceptance speech.

It took six tries, but Rolen's parents, Ed and Linda, finally got to see their son earn his bronze Hall of Fame plaque. He was joined by Fred McGriff, elected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee in December after falling off the writers' ballot in 2020.

Rolen, a multi-sport high school star from Indiana, received a Division I offer to play basketball before the Phillies selected him straight out of Jasper High School in the second round of the 1993 amateur draft.

The third baseman spent six of his 17 seasons with the Cardinals, where he earned four of his seven All-Star selections and three of his eight Gold Gloves.

Rolen batted .281 with 316 home runs and 1,287 RBI in 2,038 games. He batted a team-best .421 during the 2006 World Series, which St. Louis won in five games over Detroit.

Joining Rolen on the stage was McGriff, who made sure to shake the hands of nearly all of the 50 Hall of Famers who welcomed him.

"I'm humbled and honored to be standing in front of you and now to be part of this fraternity," McGriff said. "When your career is validated by former players and executives that saw you play, that's as good as it gets."

The lanky first baseman was drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 1981 amateur draft out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Tampa, Fla.

McGriff, who was affectionately nicknamed "Crime Dog" by ESPN's Chris Berman, batted .284 with 493 home runs and 1,550 RBI in 2,460 games over 19 seasons.

