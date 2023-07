A Walgreens in Sherwood was the target of a bomb threat Sunday afternoon, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

The Walgreens at 8521 Arkansas 107 received a bomb threat from a blocked number, police said.

Sherwood police and the Little Rock Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene around 1:10 p.m., according to police.

The results of the subsequent investigation were "unfounded," police said.