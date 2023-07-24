Spain’s conservatives win; gridlock looms

MADRID -- Spain appears headed for political gridlock after Sunday's inconclusive national elections left parties on both the right and left without a clear path toward forging a new government.

The conservative Popular Party won the elections, but it fell short of its hopes of scoring a much bigger victory and forcing the removal of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Instead, the party led by candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo performed below the expectations of most campaign polls.

Even though Sanchez's Socialists finished second, they and their allied parties celebrated the outcome as a victory since their combined forces gained slightly more seats than the PP and the far-right. The bloc that could likely support Sanchez totaled 172 seats; the right bloc behind Feijoo, 170.

"It was a Pyrrhic victory for the Popular Party, which is unable to form a government," said political analyst Veronica Fumanal, adding the conservatives will now have to reach out to the far-right, and even then it won't be enough. "I see a deadlock scenario in the Parliament."

The closer-than-expected outcome was likely to produce weeks of political jockeying and uncertainty over the country's future leadership. The next prime minister only would be voted on once lawmakers are installed in the new Congress of Deputies.

But the chances of Sanchez picking up the support of 176 lawmakers -- the absolute majority in the Madrid-based Lower House of Parliament -- needed to form a government are not great either. The divided results have made the hardline Catalan separatist party Junts (Together) emerge as Sanchez's potential kingmaker. If Junts asks for a referendum on independence for northeast Catalonia, that would likely be far too costly a price for Sanchez to pay.

"We won't make Pedro Sanchez PM in exchange for nothing," Miriam Nogueras of Junts said after the results left her party holding the keys to power.

With 98% of votes counted, PP is on track for 136 seats. Even with the 33 seats that the far-right Vox is poised to get and the one seat going to an allied party, the PP would still be seven seats from the absolute majority.

The Socialists are set to take 122 seats, two more than they had. But Sanchez can likely call on the 31 seats of its junior coalition partner Sumar (Joining Forces) and several smaller forces to at least total more than the sum of the right-wing parties.

"Spain and all the citizens who have voted have made themselves clear. The backward-looking bloc that wanted to undo all that we have done has failed," Sanchez told a jubilant crowd gathered at Socialists' headquarters in Madrid.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Wilson, Aritz Parra, Renate Brito, David Bruant, Iain Sullivan, Maria Gestoso, Alicia Leon and Jose Maria Garcia of The Associated Press.

