Teen challenge

In the wake of the constant barrage of legislation to protect children from the Internet and various issues related to who can use which bathroom, few people have paid much attention to the rollback in protections of children regarding labor laws.

Those who want to roll back these long-established laws cite a stressed labor market in an economy where roughly 96.5 percent of people who want jobs have them. Those who are against rolling back these laws wonder why not leave well enough alone--and why America would move in the direction of countries who are criticized for allowing child labor to be exploited for higher profits.

Both positions are reasonable enough, although the truth, as always, lies somewhere in between.

These rollbacks may come into clearer focus now because of the recent death of a 16-year-old working at a Mar-Jac Poultry Plant in Hattiesburg, Miss. According to USA Today, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division have launched investigations, and police have been called in to investigate as well. So far, Mar-Jac has been mum on details of the accident. The Forrest County coroner could not release the name of the individual because he was a minor, but did acknowledge that he lived in Hattiesburg.

It should be noted that this death is the third in three years at the facility, although the other two were not minors. At a minimum, if children under 18 are going to be allowed to work in dangerous jobs, we should at least expect those facilities to be managed with the utmost regard for safety.