Three wrecks on Saturday lead to 5 deaths

Five people died in three unrelated crashes Saturday, according to preliminary reports filed with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Three people died, two adults and a minor, and three others were injured around 9:20 p.m. Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Madison County, police said.

Chasitie Vandroof, 36, of Springdale, and an unidentified minor were driving west on U.S. 412, the report filed by Arkansas State Police said, when Vandroof crossed the center line in a 2021 Honda as she attempted to pass a 2004 Chevy driven by Aaron Vasquefigueroa, 18, of Rogers.

According to the report, Vandroof then struck the third vehicle, a 2022 Toyota, which was traveling in the opposite direction. This caused the car driven by Vasquefigueroa to drive off the road and strike an embankment on the north side, police said. The vehicles driven by Vandroof and the Toyota driver, Tiffany Darity, 40, of Berryville, both overturned multiple times after leaving the roadway on the opposite side, the report said.

Ultimately, Vandroof, her minor passenger, and a passenger in the Toyota -- Jacob Doss, 38, of Green Forest -- died in the crash, according to the report. Police reported that Vasquefigueroa and his passenger -- Fernando Montario, 32, of Rogers -- and Darity were all injured and taken to the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

State police also said that a woman died and a man was injured in a motorcycle-car collision that occurred at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in Murfreesboro.

Tracy Watts, 52, and Rex Watts, 63, of Delight, were on a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading north on Arkansas 27 when a 2015 Toyota coming from the opposite direction turned left into their path, the report said. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to avoid crashing into the Toyota, but the front of the Toyota still struck the front of the motorcycle, police said.

Tracy Watts died in the crash, the report said, while Rex Watts was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs hospital for his injuries.

It is unknown who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash, as Arkansas State Police marked Tracy Watts as both the driver and passenger in the report, and Rex Watts as the driver.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry and the weather was clear, according to the report.

Another crash report from the weekend stated that a man from Fayetteville died in a 12:30 p.m. crash involving two Harley Davidson motorcycles Saturday on U.S. 62 at the corner of County Road 207 in Eureka Springs.

According to the report, Raymond Scott Kinnuen, 58, died after losing control of the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving when he approached a vehicle that had slowed to turn left and falling off the vehicle. After falling off, Kinnuen was struck by a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, the report said.

The driver of the 2008 Harley Davidson, Rendell Whitehead, 54, of Rogers, was taken to Eureka Springs Hospital for his injuries, according to the report.

At the time of the crash, the road conditions were dry and the weather was sunny and clear, police said.