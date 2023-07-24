Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 13-19 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

July 13

Damian Quintin Cook, 41, and Brianna Jacklyn Sebren, 23, both of Fayetteville

Erik Michael Ellis, 35, and Gena Malesa Knight, 45, both of Prairie Grove

Dalles Ibtu, 38, and Cindy Motellang, 37, both of Springdale

Jacob Thomas Nolen, 22, Fayetteville, and Olivia Grace Rugger, 21, Bella Vista

Stanley Jack Plate, 65, and Edna Da Silva Brito, 47, both of Fayetteville

Ethan Michael Roy, 25, and Chasity Ellenna-Renee Kamerling, 22, both of Russellville

David Dwayne Schwarz, 33, Siloam Springs, and Rebecca Lynn Lamb, 43, Lincoln

July 14

Donnell Le'ron Alston, 43, and Kaylea Mae Brooks, 29, both of Fayetteville

Callum Jesse Kaye Brotherton, 29, and Jessica Kathleen Calloway, 31, both of Springdale

Levi Tanner Easley, 22, and Aryn Joy Scoggins, 23, both of Springdale

Steven Tramel Gaines, 44, and Skylar Elizabeth Conover, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jared Jay Holland, 21, and Paige Ann Marie Pulliam-Brown, 20, both of Springdale

Harrison Salem Knox, 25, and Abby Elaine Brickell, 21, both of Rogers

Scott Allen Logan, 45, and Tiara Matana Schonfield, 29, both of Kiowa, Okla.

Clayton Richard Scott Maddex, 22, and Stefani Perez, 22, both of Springdale

Hayden Carl Phillips, 23, and Stacy Guzman, 25, both of Springdale

July 17

Edward Joseph Abeyta, 41, and Courtney Michelle Williams, 32, both of Fayetteville

Stephen Anthony Amador, 32, and Ashlie Nichole Batres, 27, both of Springdale

Derly Yulieth Cardenas Caicedo, 35, and Maria Roxana Del Cid Monterroso, 34, both of Springdale

Francisco Alejandro Escobar Pereira, 37, and Angela Elizabeth Collins, 40, both of Fayetteville

Larry Franklin Gaylor, 81, and Emmer Yvonne West, 68, both of Elkins

Eli Yahir Gonzalez Cuevas, 19, and Lessly Mendoza, 22, both of Springdale

Shawn Phillip Greenwood, 48, and Tomoko Kashiwagi, 46, both of Fayetteville

Leonard Raymond Langhorn, 46, Stuttgart, and Kari Lorraine Still, 35, Stilwell, Okla.

Yassin Said Mbugi, 28, and Diamond Shree Jones, 29, both of Fayetteville

Robin Neil Pickett Ville, 48, and Whitney Nicole Marks, 33, both of Ville Platte, La.

Ronnie Ray Ridley, 74, and Tammy Saralie Linder, 58, both of Fayetteville

Taylor Wesley Whiteside, 29, and Tyanna Rae Buttgen, 32, both of Fayetteville

July 18

Spencer Wilson Hare, 22, Fayetteville, and Isabelle Cathryn Martin, 22, Decatur

John Wayne Johnson Sr., 57, and Linda De Ann Buie, 46, both of Judsonia

Shamar Malik Jones, 21, and Natalie Chloe Jones, 20, both of Springdale

Benjamin Edward Nelson, 43, Springdale, and Cassie Shoulders McCrary, 40, Rogers

Blakely Andrew Plemmons, 32, and Charles Russell Peer Mills, 31, both of Fayetteville

Jimmy Dale Watson, 44, and Whitney Rene Karber, 40, both of Prairie Grove

July 19

Adrienne Elena Erb, 37, and Amy Michelle Cornelison, 38, both of Fayetteville

Aaron Michael Warmack, 39, and Ktee Renee Dick, 34, both of Springdale