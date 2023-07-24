Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 13-19 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
July 13
Damian Quintin Cook, 41, and Brianna Jacklyn Sebren, 23, both of Fayetteville
Erik Michael Ellis, 35, and Gena Malesa Knight, 45, both of Prairie Grove
Dalles Ibtu, 38, and Cindy Motellang, 37, both of Springdale
Jacob Thomas Nolen, 22, Fayetteville, and Olivia Grace Rugger, 21, Bella Vista
Stanley Jack Plate, 65, and Edna Da Silva Brito, 47, both of Fayetteville
Ethan Michael Roy, 25, and Chasity Ellenna-Renee Kamerling, 22, both of Russellville
David Dwayne Schwarz, 33, Siloam Springs, and Rebecca Lynn Lamb, 43, Lincoln
July 14
Donnell Le'ron Alston, 43, and Kaylea Mae Brooks, 29, both of Fayetteville
Callum Jesse Kaye Brotherton, 29, and Jessica Kathleen Calloway, 31, both of Springdale
Levi Tanner Easley, 22, and Aryn Joy Scoggins, 23, both of Springdale
Steven Tramel Gaines, 44, and Skylar Elizabeth Conover, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jared Jay Holland, 21, and Paige Ann Marie Pulliam-Brown, 20, both of Springdale
Harrison Salem Knox, 25, and Abby Elaine Brickell, 21, both of Rogers
Scott Allen Logan, 45, and Tiara Matana Schonfield, 29, both of Kiowa, Okla.
Clayton Richard Scott Maddex, 22, and Stefani Perez, 22, both of Springdale
Hayden Carl Phillips, 23, and Stacy Guzman, 25, both of Springdale
July 17
Edward Joseph Abeyta, 41, and Courtney Michelle Williams, 32, both of Fayetteville
Stephen Anthony Amador, 32, and Ashlie Nichole Batres, 27, both of Springdale
Derly Yulieth Cardenas Caicedo, 35, and Maria Roxana Del Cid Monterroso, 34, both of Springdale
Francisco Alejandro Escobar Pereira, 37, and Angela Elizabeth Collins, 40, both of Fayetteville
Larry Franklin Gaylor, 81, and Emmer Yvonne West, 68, both of Elkins
Eli Yahir Gonzalez Cuevas, 19, and Lessly Mendoza, 22, both of Springdale
Shawn Phillip Greenwood, 48, and Tomoko Kashiwagi, 46, both of Fayetteville
Leonard Raymond Langhorn, 46, Stuttgart, and Kari Lorraine Still, 35, Stilwell, Okla.
Yassin Said Mbugi, 28, and Diamond Shree Jones, 29, both of Fayetteville
Robin Neil Pickett Ville, 48, and Whitney Nicole Marks, 33, both of Ville Platte, La.
Ronnie Ray Ridley, 74, and Tammy Saralie Linder, 58, both of Fayetteville
Taylor Wesley Whiteside, 29, and Tyanna Rae Buttgen, 32, both of Fayetteville
July 18
Spencer Wilson Hare, 22, Fayetteville, and Isabelle Cathryn Martin, 22, Decatur
John Wayne Johnson Sr., 57, and Linda De Ann Buie, 46, both of Judsonia
Shamar Malik Jones, 21, and Natalie Chloe Jones, 20, both of Springdale
Benjamin Edward Nelson, 43, Springdale, and Cassie Shoulders McCrary, 40, Rogers
Blakely Andrew Plemmons, 32, and Charles Russell Peer Mills, 31, both of Fayetteville
Jimmy Dale Watson, 44, and Whitney Rene Karber, 40, both of Prairie Grove
July 19
Adrienne Elena Erb, 37, and Amy Michelle Cornelison, 38, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Michael Warmack, 39, and Ktee Renee Dick, 34, both of Springdale