Webb running for chief justice of Arkansas Supreme Court

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb announced Monday her run for chief justice, joining two of her colleagues in the race next year for the top seat on the high court.

“From private practice, to prosecuting attorney, to justice on the supreme court – my over four decades of courtroom experience have more than prepared me for this opportunity to be our state’s next Chief Justice," Webb said in a news release. "With your support, I will continue to be a fair and independent voice that all Arkansans can trust.”

Webb is the third justice to officially announce a run for the top seat on the high court. Justices Karen Baker and Rhonda Wood announced their candidacies in May.

Chief Justice John Dan Kemp has said he intends to retire at the end of his term, noting that since he has passed age 70 he would have to relinquish his retirement benefits under state law if he were reelected.

Webb has more than 20 years of experience on the bench. Before she was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2020, she served as chief law judge at the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. She was also the first female circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, and the first elected female prosecuting attorney in Saline County. She has served as a special associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, according to her news release.

Webb has been a member of the Arkansas Ethics Commission, Arkansas State Crime Lab Board, Arkansas Coalition for Juvenile Justice, and the U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Terrorism Task Force.

She received her law degree from the University of Arkansas Bowen School of Law and has been a licensed attorney since 1982, according to her statement.



