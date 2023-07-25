Agencies in Ohio probe K-9 attack Investigation costs rise in Trump case

Investigation costs

rise in Trump case

The New York Times

WASHINGTON -- Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump, employs 40 to 60 career prosecutors, paralegals and support staff, augmented by a rotating cast of FBI agents and technical specialists, according to people familiar with the situation.

In his first four months on the job, starting in November, Smith's investigation incurred expenses of $9.2 million. That included $1.9 million to pay the U.S. Marshals Service to protect Smith, his family and other investigators who have faced threats after the former president and his allies singled them out on social media.

At this rate, the special counsel is on track to spend about $25 million a year.

The main driver of all these efforts and their concurrent expenses is Trump's own behavior -- his unwillingness to accept the results of an election as every one of his predecessors has done, his refusal to heed his own lawyers' advice and a grand jury's order to return government documents and his lashing out at prosecutors in personal terms.

Even the $25 million figure only begins to capture the full scale of the resources dedicated by federal, state and local officials to address Trump's behavior before, during and after his presidency. While no comprehensive statistics are available, Justice Department officials have long said that the effort alone to prosecute the members of the pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is the largest investigation in its history.

As the department and prosecutors in New York and Georgia move to charge Trump, the scope of their work, in terms of quantifiable costs, is gradually becoming clear.

The agencies are paying what one official called a "Trump tax" -- forcing leaders to expend disproportionate time and energy on the former president and to defend themselves against his unfounded claims that they are persecuting him at the expense of public safety.

"What Jack Smith is doing is actually pretty cheap considering the momentous nature of the charges," said Timothy Heaphy, the former U.S. attorney who served as lead investigator for the House committee that investigated the Capitol assault.

Agencies in Ohio

probe K-9 attack

The Associated Press

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio -- Several Ohio agencies are investigating why an officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite state Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back.

The lengthy pursuit July 4 and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera. Authorities said the chase began on state Highway 35, when officers from the town of Circleville tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mudflap and failed to stop for an inspection.

State troopers were called in to assist, authorities said. The driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., who is Black, initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied instructions to get on the ground, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report made available to The Associated Press, along with the bodycam video.

"The suspect failed to stop for marked patrol units with lights and sirens activated," the incident report said. He eventually got on his knees and raised his hands in the air.

The name of the Circleville officer has not been released, and officials in that department have not said if he will face any disciplinary action. They also declined to comment on the investigation. However, the K-9 officer was identified in the incident report as Officer Ryan Speakman of the Circleville Police Department.

The bodycam video shows Speakman holding back the K-9, and a trooper can be heard off camera repeatedly yelling, "Do not release the dog with his hands up!" However, Speakman deployed the dog, and it can be seen in the video attacking Rose.

Rose was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

Rose was charged with failure to comply, and he did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Messages were also left with attorney Benjamin Partee, who was identified in media reports as Rose's lawyer.

Ross County Prosecutor Jeffrey Marks said Monday that Rose was charged there "based on the events that happened" in the county. Marks said his office has no say in whether the Circleville officer is charged, since that episode did not happen in Ross County.