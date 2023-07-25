Big stages nothing new for Leinstock

FAYETTEVILLE -- Unlike the Arkansas softball team's three other transfer additions this offseason, Morgan Leinstock did not come to the Razorbacks by way of another Power 5 school.

However, the graduate transfer pitcher from Southern Miss has proven she knows what it takes to defeat those type of opponents.

During her junior season in 2022, Leinstock earned victories in upsets over then-No. 4 Florida and Mississippi State. She pitched a complete game against the Gators, who made the Women's College World Series, on the road.

Against one of the nation's best offenses, Leinstock limited Florida to four runs in a gutsy 105-pitch performance.

"I treat every team like they're a good team," Leinstock said. "I don't say, 'Oh my gosh, this is Florida.' I was never nervous at the moment. I'm never nervous facing big teams.

"I don't really experience that pressure. I just made sure I had a good warmup, because if you have a good warmup, you'll have a good game."

Leinstock remembers using techniques to keep herself locked in as the game progressed. Facing a lineup that included dynamic hitters such as 2023 SEC Player of the Year Skylar Wallace, Charla Echols and Kendra Falby, she stayed poised.

"I just had to control my breathing and take deep breaths before every pitch to make sure I was in control," she said. "There were some good hitters -- I remember Echols that's from Team USA -- and I was like, 'OK, I'm about to face her, just be yourself, just compete.'

"Then the last inning, I had runners on first and second, I believe, and I think I had one out. And I was like, 'OK, Morgan, just calm down, just breathe, just be yourself.' And then we got a line drive to the shortstop, she caught it and threw it to first. It became a double play, and that was the end of the game.

"I was so excited, so pumped. We made history for Southern Miss, and it was just a very memorable moment."

Roughly a month later against Mississippi State, Leinstock tossed a shutout to power the Golden Eagles past the Bulldogs 3-0. She allowed three hits in 114 pitches against 28 batters.

Mississippi State went on to make an NCAA super regional appearance.

"We realized that we can beat anybody, not just the teams in our conference," Leinstock said. "We had so much confidence and it was a great time."

During her time exploring options in the NCAA transfer portal, it was the warm welcome from Arkansas' coaches that made a difference.

"I had a lot of schools who contacted me throughout the process, and what stood out about Arkansas is the coaches," Leinstock said. "We used FaceTime instead of calling. [Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel] was the only one who FaceTimed me at the time, and just looking at her, she had the biggest smile.

"She just seemed very approachable and is such a great coach. I've watched some [Arkansas] games in the past, and the SEC Championship when they won it. I remember seeing her hugging the players and how she loved everyone on the team.

"Then even their hitting coaches, which I don't hit, they still treated me like I'm their player. That's what stood out to me."

With Leinstock on the team, Arkansas is set to have three players on its 2024 roster from the Phoenix area. She is from Horizon High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., where she played with Arkansas junior infielder Spencer Prigge.

Mississippi State transfer pitcher Reis Beuerlein (Cave Creek, Ariz.) is also from the region. Leinstock said she and Beuerlein competed in high school, but do not personally know one another yet.

The two have taken similar paths going from the "Valley of the Sun" to Mississippi for college, and now are set to join the same pitching staff in Arkansas.