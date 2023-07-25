Blues group picks band for challenge

The Port City Blues Society held the Road to Memphis competition Saturday night between two bands to decide who would represent the Pine Bluff nonprofit in the 39th annual International Blues Challenge held in Memphis each January.

Between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. scores were tabulated, with the winner being announced as The Tina Cossey Band. Along with Cossey, the group consists of Lex Copritalia on drums, David Tidwell on bass, Andrew Poe on guitar and Darius Blanton on keyboard.

With shades of Janis Joplin belted out in her vocals, Cossey retook the stage for another set lasting from 10:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"Lex and I got started playing together about a year ago," she said after the show. "He and I both come from California, so we had that west coast vibe in common. We found Andrew Poe and David Tidwell who have been playing together since they were teenagers, and Darius Blanton is a super talented keyboardist, who plays with a lot of really good bands."

At RJ's Sports Grill and Bar, the panel of four judges received instructions as to how IBC acts were to be graded and what aspects of their performance to consider. They included originality, vocal performance, instrumental talent, stage presence and blues content.

Bands were given detailed instructions on rules of the contest and how they would be rated. They were reminded that penalty points would be deducted for finishing three or more minutes before their allotted time or running past that time slot.

Judges were Orson Weems, Jimmy Cunningham, Richard Bailey and Richard Ledbetter.

Weems resides in Rogers, and along with being a former Razorback football player number 79 under Lou Holtz from '81 to '83, is also the founder of the Music Education Initiative.

Cunningham is founder and executive director of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance. Bailey is the chairman of the UAPB Music Department, while Ledbetter is a regular contributor to The Commercial.

The two bands participating were The Groove Diggers, gathered from across southeast Arkansas, and The Tina Cossey Band, coming from the central part of the state. Bands drew lots to determine order of appearance, with The Groove Diggers taking the stage first for half an hour with a set lasting from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The four-piece group is made up of Jerry McCoy and Kenneth MacDougal on guitars, Ben Arrington on bass and David Williams on drums. A short break followed while the equipment was swapped out for the second offering of the evening.

From 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., Tina Cossey and her four bandmates showed off their talents to a full house.

"The world's largest gathering of blues musicians will take place on Beale Street, Jan. 16-20 with over 20 clubs hosting the challengers and fans," according to the IBC website. "In addition to featuring these final rounds of the prestigious blues music competition, the IBC event week will offer seminars, showcases, master classes, film screenings, networking events, book signings, and receptions for blues societies, fans, and professionals."

More than 200 blues societies from across the U.S. and the world select musicians through local playoffs to represent their chapters in the annual IBC.

In addition to the Road to Memphis competition, the Port City Blues Society and RJ's host a monthly Blues by Budweiser concert series sponsored by MK Distributors on the first Saturday of each month.

Acts remaining in the concert lineup through February include Ben Brenner and Fonky Donkey Aug. 5, Robert Kimbrough Sr. and Bluesconnection Sept. 2, Garry Burnside Band Oct. 7, Big "A" and the Allstar Blues Band Nov. 4, Johnnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review Dec. 2, Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain Jan. 6 and finally Chad Marshall Band Feb. 3. They also provide a free, weekly Blues Jam on Wednesday nights.

Very special guest and award-winning Blues, rising star D.K. Harrell will come to RJ's on Aug. 19, with a 7 p.m. meet and greet and an 8 p.m. performance.

Details: membership@portcitybluessociety.com