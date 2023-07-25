Bye-bye, birdie: Musk ‘X’es out the Twitter icon

Elon Musk unveiled a new "X" logo on Monday to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app.

At Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, workers were seen removing the iconic bird logo Monday until police showed up and stopped them because they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

As of early afternoon, the "er" at the end of Twitter remained visible.

"It's the end of an era, and a clear signal that the Twitter of the past 17 years is gone and not coming back," said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst with Insider Intelligence. "But the writing was on the wall: Musk has been vocal about transforming Twitter into platform X from the start, and Twitter was already a shell of its former self."

It's yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta's new text-based app Threads.

Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it "certainly will be refined." He replaced his own Twitter icon with a white X on a black background and posted a picture of the design projected on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted Sunday.

Twitter still has a brand toolkit page on its website calling the light-blue bird its "most recognizable asset." While that page says the company is protective of its logo and offers guidelines on how to use it, Musk apparently isn't a fan.

"It should have been done a long time ago," he said Sunday during a brief Twitter Spaces appearance, referring to changing the logo. "We're cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blowtorches," he said, potentially referring to the sign he's already altered on the company's San Francisco headquarters.

The X.com web domain redirects users to Twitter.com, Musk said.

"I can't say I'm surprised, but I think it's a very selfish decision," said Hannah Thoreson of Baltimore, Md., who's used Twitter since 2009 for work and personal posts.

"There are so many small businesses and so many nonprofits and so many government agencies and things like that all around the world that have relied on Twitter for many years to push their message and reach people," she said. "And they all have the Twitter icon on everything from their website to their business cards."

Changing all this costs time and money, she added, not to mention the confusion that comes with a previously unknown brand name.

"I mean, do you want to get rid of the Coca-Cola brand if you're Coca-Cola? Why would you do that?" said Thoreson, who now primarily uses Mastodon.

Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter and had already renamed Twitter's corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October.

The billionaire is also CEO of rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX. And he started an artificial intelligence company this month called xAI to compete with ChatGPT. In 1999, he founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

He also calls one of his sons, whose mother is singer Grimes, "X." The child's actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.

Musk's Twitter purchase and rebranding are part of his strategy to create what he's dubbed an "everything app " similar to China's WeChat, which combines video chats, messaging, streaming and payments. Musk has made a number of drastic changes since taking over Twitter, including a shift to focusing on paid subscriptions, but he doesn't always follow through on his attention-grabbing new policy pronouncements.

Linda Yaccarino, the longtime NBC Universal executive Musk tapped to be Twitter CEO in May, posted the new logo and weighed in on the change, writing on Twitter that X would be "the future state of unlimited interactivity -- centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking -- creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."

Analyst Enberg said the new name "is a reminder that Elon Musk, not Threads or any other app, is and has always been the most likely 'Twitter killer.'"

"Musk supporters will likely celebrate the rebrand, but it's a gloomy day for many Twitter users and advertisers," she said. "Even so, Twitter's corporate brand is already heavily intertwined with Musk's personal brand, with or without the name X, and much of Twitter's established brand equity has already been lost among users and advertisers."

But Paolo Pescatore, a tech and media analyst and founder of PP Foresight, said the change could be a good idea.

"People are now getting increasingly frustrated with a slew of apps, so driving usage all towards one destination will increase engagement and ultimately make it easier for them," he said.

Others predicted the new name will confuse much of Twitter's audience, which has already been souring on the social media platform following Musk's other changes, including limiting the number of tweets users can read each day. The new threshold is part of an $8-per-month subscription service Musk rolled out earlier this year in an attempt to increase Twitter revenue.

Wiping out Twitter's brand name recognition that was built up over 15 years is an "extremely risky move," because it means Musk is "essentially starting over while its competition is afoot," said Mike Proulx, a research director at global market research company Forrester.

Twitter users pointed out that few people refer to Alphabet, Google's parent company since 2015. Facebook renamed itself Meta in 2021, but its collection of apps -- Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook -- still retain their own brands and logos.

But Pescatore said it might be the right time for the sweeping rebranding that Musk seems to have in mind.

"The removal of Twitter from existence will be difficult for many users to understand," Pescatore said. However, "maybe it is time for something new in light of the negative sentiment surrounding the company. A new start over this challenging period of major disruption and (an) appeal to new audiences."

Musk has shown a disdain toward Twitter's previous corporate culture. He has quibbled with the number of bird references in the company's internal team names and products. At one point, he changed the name of a crowdsourced fact-checking feature to "Community Notes" from "Birdwatch." He recently also had someone cover the "w" on Twitter's name at its San Francisco headquarters.

Among those who didn't seem bothered by the change was Jack Dorsey, a Twitter founder and former CEO. He said in a tweet Monday that while a rebrand was not "essential" to achieving Musk's vision, there was an argument for it.

"The Twitter brand carries a lot of baggage," Dorsey wrote. "But all that matters is the utility it provides, not the name."

Information for this article was contributed by Kelvin Chan, Barbara Ortutay and Matt O'Brien of The Associated Press; by Peter Elstrom and Craig Trudell of Bloomberg News; and by Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu of The New York Times.

This screen shot taken Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York, shows Elon Musk's Twitter page with the new X logo that he introduced a day before. Musk has unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. (Twitter via AP)



A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitters famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it "certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)



FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an "X" from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

