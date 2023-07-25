City explores quiet rail crossings in downtown

Creating living spaces downtown has been on Pine Bluff's to-do list for a while, but because of the loud and long train horns that are sounded day and night, living there might be undesirable for many who would otherwise do so.

But what if the trains' horns were silent?

That is the goal of an ad hoc committee put together by Mayor Shirley Washington. Chaired by Win Trafford, a former Pine Bluff Council Member, the committee met recently both in person and on Zoom, to determine what if anything could be done to make the downtown area quieter when it comes to trains coming through.

"We're a fact-finding group," Trafford said. "We're looking at ways to make downtown more habitable."

On the call was Carolyn Cook, senior crossing and trespass prevention regional manager for the southwest region of the Federal Railroad Administration, who told the gathering there were a number of ways to establish quiet zones -- noting that while other states in her five-state region had them, Arkansas had none.

Darren Hale, a developer and former railroad official who is another member of the panel, said he remembers quiet zones -- areas where trains did not blow their horns -- when working in Fort Worth and Houston.

"This is our first rodeo," Hale told Cook. "What have other communities done? We'd like to know what we can do in Pine Bluff. Can you share with us?"

Cook said there is almost a 70% greater risk of a collision at a railroad crossing where there is no horn blown. The challenge, she said, is to install other safety measures that chip away at that risk factor so that the crossings become as safe as if trains were sounding their horns there.

Such safety measures can include enhanced crossings where gates cannot be driven around and expanded medians that inhibit rogue crossings.

While Cook said she did not think her department had ever turned down a request for a quiet zone, creating and maintaining them can be expensive with the cost forever the responsibility of the municipality that asked for the zone. And if it's determined that other factors are creating an unsafe situation or that the crossing is not being properly maintained, train engineers are within their rights to start sounding their horns again, she said.

Trafford said when he was on the council, it was estimated that an enhanced crossing at Main Street would be expensive.

"It was somewhere between $250,000 and $300,000, and that was four years ago," he said.

Trafford said one of the problems in the downtown area is that there are several crossings in a short distance. Cook said the railroad administration considers anything more than four crossings in a mile to be excessive. Pine Bluff has five or more in the downtown area, depending on how they are counted.

Because there are so many crossings in such a short distance, Trafford said, engineers start blowing the horn at one end of the downtown area and it never seems to stop as the train progresses through the crossings.

Cook said closing some of those would be a plus because it would eliminate any traditional safety issues for those areas. She also said federal funding is available for building overpasses.

"Now is that time to ask for that from the government," she said. "Finding money is easier now than it was before and probably ever will be again."

Trafford said he would be for closing some of those interior crossings and putting in an overpass at Walnut Street.

"That makes sense because the city already owns a lot of that property where that overpass would be," he said.

Cook said her office receives numerous requests for quiet zones. From the application to the finished product, the process takes at least two years. The next step is to determine the crossings that would be affected and then to engage the city's public works staff, the chief of police and the railroad companies that use the tracks in a conversation.

"They're an important stakeholder," Cook said, referring to the railroads. "They will have their own input into this. I can't see anybody doing a quiet zone without getting the railroad involved."

Asked about the liability of a vehicle-train collision at a quiet zone crossing, Cook said the matter was generally a non-issue.

"Vehicles have to yield the right of way to a train," she said, "and that's with or without a horn blowing. If people are disobeying a crossing and getting hurt or worse, they're the ones that didn't follow the law."

Another question was asked as to how much financial assistance a community might get from the state. Not much, Cook said.

"In my experience, states play a minimum role," she said, "mainly because this is more of a quality of life issue and not a safety issue."

Another area the group wants to address is blocked tracks. Members said trains block crossings for hours at a time.

"It's sometimes most of the day," Trafford said.

"It's sometimes most of the night," Washington added.

"Anything over 30 minutes is too long, but we don't have a rule on it," Cook said, adding that she would have one of her staff experts look into the situation.