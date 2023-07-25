Code variances for gas station planned at former Mr. Burger site in Fayetteville move through commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- A majority of planning commissioners supported some variances to city code for a planned gas station at the former Mr. Burger site at Garland Avenue and North Street.

Six requests for variances to code were divided between two agenda items Monday. The requests had to do with a planned Road Runner gas station on two-thirds of an acre at Garland Avenue and North Street.

The site served as home to Mr. Burger for decades before closing in 2016. After that, Star BurgerHaus and then NWA Gyros and Grill moved in before the building was demolished in March. The site also includes property to the west that had a Little Caesar's for a number of years.

The first agenda item had to do with architectural design standards for commercial developments. The second agenda item included five other variances to code dealing with the site itself.

Commissioners voted 6-2 to approve the first agenda item and 5-3 to approve the second.

City code requires commercial developments to have entrances facing public streets. However, the property is surrounded on all four sides by public streets. Road Runner asked to have entrances facing Garland Avenue and North Street, but not the Mount Comfort Road and Lindell Avenue sides. Planning staff supported the request because of the site's unique circumstances, said city planner Donna Wonsower.

The other five variance requests included in the second agenda item had to do with drive aisles within the site and spacing, size and placement of driveways. Staff supported or partially supported the requests.

No one from the public spoke to the commission about the requests.

Commissioners Brad Payne, Fred Gulley, Joseph Holcomb, Porter Winston, Mary McGetrick and Andrew Brink voted to support the first agenda item dealing with architectural standards.

Winston said the site has had a gas station there before. Gas stations are allowed under the property's commercial zoning, and sitting next to a major intersection makes the property an appropriate place for that type of car-oriented use, he said.

"It is a unique site in that it has four sides," Winston said. "I think anything that goes here is going to be requesting pretty much the same variances, or some similar number of variances."

Commissioners Jimm Garlock and Mary Madden voted against the first agenda item.

Garlock said he had traffic safety concerns. He presented the commission a map showing several vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle accidents within a quarter-mile of the Garland Avenue and North Street intersection within the last five years, including four fatal accidents.

"This is like a size 11 foot trying to get into a size 9 shoe," Garlock said.

Payne, Holcomb, Winston, McGetrick and Brink supported the second agenda item dealing with site regulations.

McGetrick said although it may seem like a gas station is being shoehorned into the site, she felt the developers made a good faith effort to request as few variances to code as possible.

"While it may not necessarily be what some people want to see on this particular corner, I think with the variances and with staff's support, and the fact that it's allowed within the zoning designation, I'm inclined to support it," she said.

Gulley, Garlock and Madden voted against the second agenda item.

Madden said she felt a variety of commercial developments could go into the corner that would not require all the variances to code that a gas station would. Another gas station already exists close to the site, she said.

"I understand a gas station is going to need these variances, but I believe there are a lot of other things that could be here," Madden said.

Commissioner Sarah Sparkman did not attend Monday's meeting.