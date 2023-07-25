Colorado man sentenced to time served for 2020 mail theft charge

A Colorado man arrested in Conway in June 2020 after police discovered stolen mail and a stolen postal key in his vehicle after a traffic stop was sentenced by a federal judge to time served and ordered to inpatient drug rehabilitation for 30 days, to be followed by 90 days in chemical-free living.

David Alan Gilmore, 34, was arrested along with Kathleen Lucille Johnson, 43, both of Colorado, after a traffic stop by Arkansas Highway Police because the license plate on the 1997 Toyota Corolla the pair were in was found to have been reported stolen. A search of the vehicle turned up several bags of stolen mail, including a tax refund check and a federal stimulus check, credit and debit cards in other people's names and a stolen mail key. Gilmore was also indicted on one count of burglary of a post office in a connected incident in New Mexico.

According to court records, Gilmore admitted to burglarizing a post office in the Union County, N.M., town of Des Moines, gaining access by damaging a secure door to the workroom floor. He admitted to stealing mail and parcels. When questioned about the burglary, according to a probable cause affidavit filed June 2020 in federal court in Arkansas, Gilmore admitted to breaking into mailboxes and stealing mail. Johnson told police that she had no knowledge of the break-ins, the affidavit states.

Jurisdiction over Johnson's case was transferred to the U.S. District of Colorado in October 2021 and the indictment against her in Arkansas was terminated. She had been charged with one count of possession of stolen mail and two counts of possession of stolen keys.

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker noted that on March 9 of this year, Gilmore consented to the transfer of the burglary indictment to Arkansas, and on May 10, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen mail contained in the Arkansas indictment and one count of burglary of a post office contained in the New Mexico indictment. U.S. sentencing guidelines, she said, recommended a sentence ranging from 30 to 37 months in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Liza Jane Brown said the government was also asking that Gilmore be ordered to pay $9,184.23 in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service.

On Monday, Gilmore, who has been in federal custody since his 2020 arrest, was escorted into the courtroom and seated with his attorney, Amanda Simmons with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock.

Simmons, asking for a sentence of time served, pointed out that Gilmore had been incarcerated for "a little over three years at this point," and that while in federal custody, he had earned his GED and completed the Pulaski County jail CSI reentry program and said "he's already served more than the guideline sentence" in pretrial detention. Brown did not object, saying a low-end guideline sentence with credit for time served would be appropriate in Gilmore's case.

"I really think it's fair," Brown said. "I don't often say that people use their time [in pretrial detention] wisely, but in this case, I believe Mr. Gilmore has."

In a brief statement, Gilmore apologized to Baker for his actions.

"I'm sorry to the United States Postal Service, but more, actually, I'm sorry to myself because I let myself down, really," Gilmore said. "These past two years I've done what I can to not remain angry about my past and to move forward. I just want to say I'm sorry."

In addition to the time-served sentence, Baker ordered Gilmore to serve three years on supervised release with one of the conditions being that he enter a 30-day inpatient drug rehabilitation program immediately upon his release, to be followed by 90 days in chemical-free living. She also ordered him to pay $9,184.23 in restitution at a rate of 10% of his gross monthly earnings until the obligation is paid.

Noting that Gilmore's criminal history had placed him in Criminal History Category VI, the highest designation, Baker warned him that another trip through the justice system would likely result in a lengthy sentence on the strength of his past criminal behavior alone.

"A Criminal History Category VI at your age is high," she said. "It's high and it never goes away ... It's time to straighten up because Category VI, as long as those felonies last, you don't want to come back to me. You just don't ... I have very few people who complete the GED requirements while on pretrial, so when you think you can't because life gets hard, which it will because it does for everyone, remember, you did that."