COLUMNIST: Make it three for three

Donald Trump accurately predicted his first and second arrests and indictments. Let's hope he's also correct about his forecast concerning his biggest offense of all: trying to overthrow the government of the United States and seize power with his Jan. 6 putsch.

Unable to resist blabbing to the world (and absolutely frustrating any lawyers still willing to have him as a client) Trump took to his Truth Social megaphone to say that Special Counsel Jack Smith sent him a letter informing the former president that he is a target for prosecution. That means he's getting arrested and charged.

The federal courthouse where Trump will be arraigned and later face justice before a jury of his peers is also just a block from the Capitol complex, where his frenzied goons assaulted police that cold winter afternoon, killing some.

The evidence, collected by the Jan. 6 committee and now Smith, is overwhelming. The whole world watched this crime happen. It was a conspiracy meant to benefit one man. He was president at the time and was impeached for it. Now, as a citizen, he will be tried for it.