Watson Chapel sets special meeting

Watson Chapel School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. today at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. Discussions will include personnel. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Kinsmen concert set

The Kinsmen Quartet will be in concert at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The quartet sings varieties of southern gospel music. The group includes Bill Hankins of Pine Bluff singing tenor; and the nationally known award-winning Gerald Williams singing bass. All are welcome to attend, according to a news release.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are distributed. Only one food box per household is allowed. Individuals must complete a registration form and must be present to receive the food, according to a news release.

TOPPS is a non-profit community-based organization. Sponsors for this event include Canaan Christian Center, Zion Church of Northwest Arkansas, Calvary Baptist Church of Little Rock, Arkansas Foodbank, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Children's Hospital, and TOPPS. Details: Annette Howard Dove, TOPPS founder/director, (870) 850-6011.

Redfield court offers amnesty

The Redfield District Court will offer an amnesty period to people with active Failure to Appear or Failure to Pay warrants.

Until Aug. 4, people will be able to resolve outstanding warrants without the risk of being arrested or having to post a professional bond, according to a news release.

People with active Failure to Appear or Failure to Pay warrants may go to the Redfield District Court Clerk's office, 113 River Road at the Redfield Police Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or call (501) 397-6111. They may schedule a new appearance for court on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon to resolve their outstanding warrant.

People must pay a $50 amnesty fee to have an active Failure to Appear or Failure to Pay warrant served, and then they may schedule a new court date, pay for charges in full or reset their payment plan.

The $50 amnesty fee will be applied toward any outstanding charges or balance. People who pay their outstanding balance in full during this period will have their warrant dismissed, and any related holds from Redfield District Court on their driver's license will be released.

Persons incarcerated in ADC when their Redfield warrant was issued should bring their ADC discharge paperwork.

Tickets can also be paid online at www.arcourtpay.org or by calling 1-844-507-3631.