Conway man sentenced in Capitol riot case — 22 more months

WASHINGTON -- Peter Stager said he didn't know it was a police officer he was beating with a flagpole during the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, even though the words "METROPOLITAN POLICE" were printed across the back of the man's uniform.

"From where I was standing, I couldn't see the officer," Stager, of Conway, Ark., told a federal judge in the District of Columbia on Monday. "All I could see was his feet."

The officer -- identified in court documents as B.M. -- had been knocked down and dragged from an archway, facedown and headfirst, into a mob on the Capitol steps, where Stager hit him three times with a flagpole that had an American flag affixed to the other end.

The officer suffered bruises and abrasions.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Stager to 52 months in prison, but he gave Stager credit for the 30 months he has already served in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest on Jan. 14, 2021.

Stager's attorneys had argued for time served, but Contreras said he felt Stager needed to spend more time incarcerated in an effort to ensure that he doesn't re-offend.

Contreras also sentenced Stager to three years' supervised release after his prison term, and he ordered Stager to pay $2,000 in restitution. The judge didn't fine Stager.

Instead of going to trial, Peter Francis Stager, 44, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty in February to one count of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. Contreras dismissed other charges at the government's request.

Stager had long hair and a long beard on Jan. 6, 2021. When he was arrested a few days later, he had short hair and a short beard.

On Monday, Stager's beard was long again. He wore orange prison clothes as he stood before the judge. A U.S. marshal stood close behind Stager.

Contreras asked Stager why he thought the police officer he attacked was a member of antifa, which was mentioned in court documents.

Stager said there were apparent agitators in the crowd, some wearing tactical gear or hiking boots. He said it seemed odd because the event seemed like "a big family reunion."

"I was angry with a lot of individuals in the crowd by the way they were acting," said Stager. "They stuck out like sore thumbs. They didn't blend in."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benet Kearney told the court that Stager picked up a dropped flagpole to use as a weapon. He then fought his way through a crowd on the lower west terrace, where police were already under vicious attack. She said Stager made his way up some stairs so he could get close enough to strike B.M. with the pole.

Kearney said the pole wasn't recovered, but it appeared to be wooden.

"He brought a solid wooden pole down on the officer's legs and back three times," she said. "He intended to hurt that officer."

Kearney said it was "nothing short of a miracle" that B.M.'s injuries weren't more substantial.

"Your honor, I take full responsibility for my actions," said Stager. "I can assure you nobody is more shocked, saddened."

Stager apologized to his wife and children, turning briefly to face the courtroom audience.

"I want to apologize to my wife and my family for the devastation I have caused them," he said. "I was acting selfish ... I messed up. I'm willing to take whatever punishment fits."

In court filings, Stager's attorney said someone was injured or dying on the Capitol steps and Stager was trying to get police to help them.

"I thought I could help," Stager told Contreras. "I'm sorry for it."

Stager said he'll continue to support police.

"I'll continue to back the blue ... because I have such high regards for the police," he said.

Stager, who embraced Islam in the 1990s, continues to pray for the police officer he attacked, according to the sentencing memorandum filed by his attorneys. A letter Stager sent to the officer was included as an exhibit.

"I would like you to know that I'm sorry for any harm or injury you may have endured due to my actions or indirect actions on that tragic day," Stager wrote in the letter to B.M. "I never had any intent or thought of going into the Capitol or that I was going to be engaged in a angry manner. I don't have hatred for law enforcement let alone for anyone in my heart."

On Jan. 5, 2021, Stager was working as a truck driver and was in Washington, D.C., "due to a scheduling conflict with his dispatch," according to the sentencing memo.

"After delivering the load of produce he was transporting nearby, he made the choice not to drive back to Arkansas empty due to the cost of fuel and the fact that he would not be making money on an empty load," according to his lawyers. "Mr. Stager then decided to make the most of the situation and watch the speech of outgoing President Trump the next day; this decision is one that Mr. Stager will regret for the rest of his life."

Judge Contreras said more than 100 police officers were injured during the Capitol riot, which threatened the peaceful transfer of power after the presidential election of 2020.

Stager was captured on video beating B.M. In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors included a link to the video: https://tinyurl.com/bdse53hd.

According to the government's filing, after the attack Stager was filmed pointing at the Capitol and saying: "Everybody in there is a disgrace. That entire building is filled with treasonous traitors. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building." Stager went on to say that "every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get."

Stager grew up in California, according to the sentencing memo from his attorneys.

He had at least five biological siblings, but he never knew his biological father.

Stager, his mother and his siblings were homeless for the first years of his life. They slept under benches and slides in a park. Stager's mother taught her children to steal from stores.

When Stager was 6 years old, his mother abandoned him and his siblings at a motel.

The children became wards of the state. Stager and one of his sisters were separated from the other siblings, never to see them again.

After living in foster homes, Stager and his sister were adopted in 1988 and moved with their new family to Arkansas. Stager attended Jacksonville High School. He participated in baseball, track and football.

After graduating from high school in 1998, Stager worked as a carpenter on the crew that built the William J. Clinton presidential library in Little Rock, according to his sentencing memo. He learned the trade from his grandfather.

In 2004, he married a respiratory therapist. They are raising two children, ages 15 and 17.

In delivering his verdict, Contreras said Stager had obviously overcome a very difficult childhood and is described by his wife as a devoted husband and father to their children.

The judge noted that Stager had no criminal history as an adult and he had been gainfully employed most of his adult life.

"You are not defined by that one single act," Contreras said of the Jan. 6 attack.

Contreras said Stager faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The judge asked Amy Collins, Stager's attorney, if he had turned himself in.

Collins said Stager contacted someone he knew at "the local sheriff's office" to turn himself in, and that person contacted the FBI to handle the arrest.

Collins said Stager requested to be sent to the low-security federal prison in Texarkana, Texas, and the judge said he'd make that recommendation.

Citing his "chilling motivation and the brutality of the assault," prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 6½ years, followed by three years' supervised release, and a fine of $31,627, which is the amount Stager's wife had raised through an online fundraiser.



