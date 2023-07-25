Cowser’s tiebreaking double lifts Orioles to win

PHILADELPHIA -- Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth to lift the surging Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg went deep for the AL-East leading Orioles, who have won 13 of 16 games. Baltimore moved 2 1/2 games ahead of idle Tampa Bay.

Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber drove in runs for the defending NL champion Phillies. Philadelphia has lost five of six.

Cowser entered as a defensive replacement for Aaron Hicks in the third inning after Hicks was hurt making a diving catch. The Orioles led 2-1 in the eighth when Castellanos lined a two-out single to center with runners on first and second. Schwarber scored easily from second, and Bryce Harper tried to put Philadelphia ahead by reaching home from first base. But shortstop Jorge Mateo took Cowser's throw and fired home to catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks), whose tag in Harper's chest just got him before his hand touched the plate.

"We did a lot of good things defensively," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. "Enormous play."

"Huge," Cowser said.

After Gunnar Henderson walked with one out and went to second on a wild pitch in the ninth, Cowser lined a double to left off Craig Kimbrel (6-2) that went off the glove of diving left fielder Schwarber.

"Felt really good," Cowser said.

Bryan Baker (4-3) was on the mound for Castellanos' hit and was credited with the victory.

Cionel Pérez pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his first save.

"They're all frustrating," Phillies Manager Rob Thomson said. "You want to win every game."

Westburg put Baltimore in front 1-0 in the second with a solo shot. The opposite-field drive to right on a 1-0, 90 mph sinker was the first career home run for Westburg, a 2020 first-round pick who made his big-league debut June 26.

The Phillies tied it in the fifth on Schwarber's sacrifice fly before the Orioles went back in front in the sixth on Mountcastle's one-out home run to center.

TIGERS 5, GIANTS 1 Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in over a year and Detroit handed San Francisco its season-worst sixth consecutive loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 3, REDS 2 Christian Yelich hit a game-winning single, Sal Frelick launched his first major league home run and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati. Milwaukee overcame a two-run home run by rookie Elly De La Cruz. The Brewers moved 1½ games ahead in the NL Central of Cincinnati.

ROCKIES 10, NATIONALS 6 Nolan Jones hit a two-run home run, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and Colorado beat Washington. Karl Kauffman (1-3) pitched four-plus innings of one-run relief for his first major league win as last-place Colorado improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break. Patrick Corbin (6-11) gave up 6 runs -- 5 earned -- and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 10, RANGERS 9 Chas McCormick homered with a career-high six RBI before a tiebreaking RBI single by Yainer Díaz with one out in the ninth lifted Houston to a win over Texas. The victory moves Houston within 2 games of the Rangers, who lead the AL West.

TWINS 4, MARINERS 3 (10) Carlos Correa's flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano in the 10th as Minnesota won its second consecutive game in extra innings.

ROYALS 5, GUARDIANS 3 Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 home runs as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting Kansas City over Cleveland. Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 home runs overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.