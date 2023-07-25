Crashes on roadways in state claim lives of 2

Two separate car crashes in Arkansas on Sunday resulted in two deaths and one injury, according to preliminary state police reports.

Cecelia Norfleet, 61, of Litchfield Park, Ariz., was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Hot Spring County.

Norfleet and Kyle Ash, 65, also of Litchfield Park, were going eastbound on Interstate 30 in a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia when the accident occurred at 7:25 a.m., according to the Arkansas State Police report.

An unidentified second vehicle merged into the outside eastbound lane of I-30 near mile marker 104. According to the report, the right-front bumper of the Cascadia impacted the left side of a trailer the unidentified vehicle was hauling, the report said.

Norfleet, who was a passenger in the Cascadia, was ejected from the cab, according to the report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ash was taken to a hospital in Malvern.

The investigating state trooper noted in the report that weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.

John Alcantra, 58, of Fairfield Bay, was killed in a single-car crash Sunday afternoon in Conway, according to another state police report.

Alcantra, driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan, was traveling east on Interstate 40 when the wreck occurred at 2:26 p.m. near mile marker 127, the report said.

The Dodge struck the guardrail on the west side of the road, spun counterclockwise and shot toward the right shoulder, the report said. The van crossed three lanes of traffic and hit the east side concrete barrier before coming to a rest on the left shoulder.

According to the investigating state trooper, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry.