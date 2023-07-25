Democrat-Gazette raises digital subscription price

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette are raising the price of digital replica subscriptions to $39 a month, starting Sept. 1.

The price of website access and Sunday print edition-only subscriptions will remain the same, $34 a month.

Rates will not increase for subscribers who have pre-paid for three-, six- or 12-month digital replica subscriptions until the end of that period of time.

"Due to the decline in advertising revenue in recent years, we have become increasingly reliant on subscriptions to fund our operations," said Publisher Eliza Hussman Gaines in a memo to staff. "We can increase subscription revenue in two ways: by getting more money per subscription, or by getting more subscribers.

"While a rate increase is necessary at this time, we believe that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's best path to sustainability is to significantly grow paid readership. In addition to efforts currently underway, we will need new strategies that can drive the expansion of our subscriber base."

The Hussman family owns WEHCO Media, which owns the Democrat-Gazette, other news publications and magazines in Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee, and a few cable television stations.

The Democrat-Gazette's adoption of a paywall in 2002, a time when industry experts were pushing publications to put their content online for free, has been credited with the health of the organization. Former Publisher Walter Hussman made a second business pivot in 2019, when the Democrat-Gazette stopped printing all but Sunday editions for subscribers and distributed iPads for many of them to read a digital replica edition. More subscribers maintained their subscriptions than had been anticipated, a boon amid continuing declines in advertising revenue.

This current increase in the price of subscriptions is the first since 2019; the new rate is slightly below the inflationary rate of the dollar over the past four years.

Mark Lane, president of WEHCO's newspaper division, said "business is tough" for the company and the Democrat-Gazette given declining advertising revenue, especially from national advertisers.

Local ad revenue, he said, is doing "relatively well." He said that digital subscription retention rates are among the highest in the industry, 99% a month versus the industry standard 96% to 97% a month.

"Our major problem isn't attrition. We're not acquiring enough customers," he said. "In circulation, there's two ways to stabilize or grow consumer revenue, and that's either with more customers or more rate. And at this time, we just feel that we need to modestly increase our rate."

Tim Franklin, the John M. Mutz Chair in Local News at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and a former president of the Poynter Institute, called reader revenue "the cornerstone of the new business model for local news."

"With a reader revenue model, local news organizations like the Democrat-Gazette need to be producing journalism that readers are willing to pay for," Franklin said. "Yes, $39 a month is above the national average. But I'd also say that the Democrat-Gazette's local and state news report is more robust than many others. And good journalism is labor-intensive and costs money."

A Sunday delivery and digital subscription to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, owned by Lee Enterprises, is $25 a month. In Memphis, Gannett's Commercial Appeal costs $11.99 for a monthly digital subscription. Both organizations have eliminated jobs and continue to reduce coverage.

Among family-owned publications, The Santa Fe New Mexican's digital subscription is $22.77 a month, and the Albuquerque Journal is $20 a month. In Minneapolis, the Star Tribune's digital subscription is $15.16 a month. The Seattle Times costs $19.96 for both monthly digital and digital-plus-Sunday-delivery subscriptions.

Lane said the iPads and replication of broadsheet newsprint on a tablet computer warrant a higher cost than subscriptions that only provide news on a website. He said the subscription price represents what it costs to run newsrooms with 106 employees in Little Rock and 52 in Northwest Arkansas.

"The Austin [Texas] American-Statesman has 41. The [Phoenix] Arizona Republic has 89," he said. "If you look at most newspapers in cities the size of Little Rock or two to three times larger, we have more employees in our newsroom because we feel that's what Arkansans want, for us to cover the state."

"They've done their math, and maybe they can make their business work at those rates," Lane said of the other newspapers. "I don't think they can, frankly, long-term. But we firmly believe that the quality we produce requires us to charge $34, now $39."