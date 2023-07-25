Dominic Zvada named to first-team of 2023 Sun Belt Conference preseason team

Arkansas State sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada was named to the first-team of 2023 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Team, the conference announced on Monday.

Zvada finished his first year with the Red Wolves going 30-for-31 on PATs with the lone miss being blocked. He was also 17-for-18 on all field goals, including 4-for-5 on attempts over 45 yards.

He made a 56-yard field goal at Texas State, which was second-longest in FBS last season and second-longest field goal in program history.

Sun Belt Conference media days begin Tuesday with the West Division and conclude Wednesday with the East Division teams. Head Coach Butch Jones alongside linebacker Melique Straker and safety Justin Parks, are scheduled to take the main stage of the event at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves will open their season facing Oklahoma at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Norman.