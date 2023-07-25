Earmarks in Congress redirect water funding

Members of Congress have redirected roughly $2.3 billion in federal water funds toward political pet projects over the past two years, cutting at times into the money that could have been made available for poorer, needier communities. As a result, 38 states and territories have been shortchanged about $660 million in federal water aid, according to data obtained and analyzed by The Washington Post. The problem is expected to worsen in the coming fiscal year, as House Republicans eye a $1.7 billion cut to the overall funding that Washington sends states for their water needs.

That could complicate a new national push to replace lead pipes, repair wastewater facilities and improve other aging infrastructure -- an urgent task at a moment when the United States is grappling with extreme heat and other consequences of a fast-warming planet.

Every year, Congress appropriates money for two key federal water funds that are overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency, which then distributes grants to states. Since 2022, the federal allocation has totaled roughly $5.5 billion, amounting to a literal and figurative drop in the bucket for a nation with an estimated $625 billion backlog in projects to provide cleaner, reliable drinking water.

Before states receive any money, however, members of Congress can skim off the top of the funds. Using a legislative tool known as earmarks, lawmakers can reserve federal water aid for specific projects in their home communities. Only after that does Washington divvy up and distribute a smaller pool of remaining cash among the states. In some parts of the country, the result is a net cut in funding -- creating, in effect, a system of water winners and losers.

In Illinois, for example, earmarks last year shortchanged the state $14.7 million in federal aid to improve clean water systems, according to state data and records compiled by the Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities, known as CIFA, which represents local officials. Illinois has some of the greatest water needs in the country, including the second-most lead pipes in the United States, a recent federal analysis shows.

The flood of congressional requests also siphoned away critical water money from Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory continued to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona in 2022. Over the past two fiscal years, Puerto Rico received roughly $26.6 million less than it would have without earmarks, according to CIFA data shared with The Post. The territory -- whose officials did not respond to a request for comment -- does not have voting representation in Congress.

For now, most states and territories have still been able to finance their water projects, thanks to a bipartisan 2021 infrastructure law that greatly increased federal water spending for five years. Eventually, though, that money will run out -- leaving local officials with fewer federal dollars to address infrastructure needs.

The fiscal situation could worsen more rapidly under a bill advanced by House Republicans last week: The measure would slash federal water spending by more than half and reserve nearly every dollar remaining for earmarks -- creating a combination of fiscal constraints next year that state officials have described as devastating.

States "are worried about this trend, the direction that it's going," said Gary Bingenheimer, a top official at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. "But if it continues, and our grants continue to be reduced, and the bipartisan infrastructure law money ends, then what do we do?"

For many Americans, the nation's water needs are laid bare in its harrowing past tales of failures -- from the lead contamination that long has plagued Flint, Mich., to the recent images of brown liquid flowing from spigots in cities like Jackson, Miss. The stories share a theme of persistent neglect, exacerbated in a country that only recently has grappled with economic shortcomings that trace along race and class lines.

After decades of underinvestment, Congress in 2021 offered a massive financial reprieve: Democrats and Republicans approved roughly $55 billion to improve water access, supply and treatment as part of a sprawling infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden. The measure channeled most of that money through two federal programs that annually write checks to states -- one focused on drinking water, the other focused on clean water, which includes wastewater systems.

Yet the burst of one-time funding -- on top of other state and federal spending -- still fell far short of the country's estimated needs. The infrastructure law included about $15 billion specifically to replace lead pipes, for example, though analyses from groups including the Brookings Institution suggest it could cost three times as much to solve the problem.

"There continues to be a huge gap between the funding and the need," said Jeffrey Diehl, chief executive of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

The result is a vast and growing water spending gap, one that has created a yearly competition among lawmakers for still-scarce funds.

Since 2022, California has reaped a windfall in federal water spending: The state's two Democratic senators -- Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla -- last year helped secure more than $32 million in water-related earmarks, according to a Post analysis of spending data. In total, those and other earmarks helped the state obtain roughly $43 million more than it would have if lawmakers had not intervened last year, an analysis from CIFA shows.

Diana Marin, a spokeswoman for Padilla, said in a statement that the earmarks reflected the senator's ongoing work "to address decades of underinvestment and the needs of the 40 million Californians he represents -- including nearly one million who are without access to safe drinking water."

Nationally, lawmakers secured more than $1.4 billion in clean and drinking water earmarks in the most recent fiscal year, nearly double the amount in 2022. But for every state that saw significant funding gains, others experienced surprising losses.

In Colorado, the first sign of trouble surfaced in 2022: Keith McLaughlin, executive director of the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority, said he "came close to running out of loan money" to fund projects. In that first year Congress allowed earmarks, the state's delegation did not take home enough aid to make up for what Colorado lost to other states, putting local officials in a place where "we almost had more requests than we had dollars available," according to McLaughlin.

The state's shortfall ultimately totaled around $20 million, he said. While its immediate effects may have been blunted by one-time aid under the infrastructure law, McLaughlin added that Colorado could be in dire financial straits if the trend continues at its current pace.

"There are more projects than we can fund," he said. "We're within a year or two of running out of loan funds. That is an issue."

Over the past two fiscal years, Pennsylvania similarly received about $36 million less than it would have received if lawmakers had not allowed earmarks. For Indiana, the cut totaled roughly $45 million; in Texas, the reduction exceeded $65 million. Each of the states declined or did not respond to requests for comment.

For some states, though, the headaches have been more than financial in nature: The congressional earmarks appear to benefit wealthy communities over needier ones, raising the specter that the process could be worsening the country's racial and economic divides.

In states such as Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia, fewer than 20% of congressional water earmarks in the 2023 fiscal year went to communities that are considered disadvantaged, according to an analysis circulated within the Biden administration and later obtained by The Post. Members of Congress decided where to send those dollars, not state officials, who might have directed them to areas in greater need.

The unpublished federal study aimed to explore whether earmarks had comported with an executive order signed by Biden in 2021 that aims to deliver 40% of all federal benefit programs to cities and towns in greatest need. In total, it found that earmarks in 18 states last year failed to meet that benchmark, depriving disadvantaged communities of an estimated $79 million in water aid.

IN ARKANSAS

According to The Washington Post analysis, 84.5% of water-related earmarks from the Arkansas congressional delegation went toward improving services in communities that the Biden administration considers disadvantaged.

The omnibus spending package that lawmakers passed last December allocated $157.8 million for projects of varying focuses in Arkansas, including $12 million for water services in west Pulaski County and $2.2 million for improving the Yellville sanitary sewer system.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers and Republican U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, Steve Womack of Rogers and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs support the earmarks process, which federal lawmakers brought back in 2021 after a decade-long moratorium. Womack, for instance, requested the funds for the Yellville system in the previous Congress, telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last December that he "would challenge anybody to argue" the submission was a pet project.

Yellville is no longer part of Womack's district; when state lawmakers approved the current congressional map, Marion County moved to Crawford's district.

"The assertion that water projects were short-changed because of community projects is a flawed argument," Womack said Monday. "Member-directed spending is much more targeted and efficient than allowing unelected bureaucrats to make all the decisions."

Boozman said last year his office considers how projects benefit "the greater public for the greater good" in determining whether to file a request.

"I'm proud to work with local communities and state agencies to advocate important projects deserving of federal investment instead of leaving the decision to the Biden administration and Washington bureaucrats," the senator stated Monday.

"Because we actively seek out input from stakeholders in towns and cities across the state, we are able to ensure smaller, rural communities do not lose out on potential funding because they do not have the same resources as larger, more urban communities."

Westerman challenged the analysis, contending the Post article fails to consider how Arkansas and other states with small populations are "left behind because of population-based criteria" while seeking grants.

"Eliminating earmarks and allowing President Biden's political appointees to make funding decisions doesn't save money or make the process more 'fair,'" Westerman added.

"As the elected congressman for the 4th District, my constitutional duty is to decide where and how taxpayer dollars should be spent. I do that based on the consultation and advice of state and local officials and community stakeholders. Unelected, career D.C. bureaucrats influenced by politics and who have never even been to Arkansas don't need to make those decisions for us -- risking that the funding may go to another state."

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm of The Washington Post and by Alex Thomas of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

