Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Saline County Republican Women

A complaint against Saline County Republican Women that accused the group of failing to comply with state registration and reporting requirements was dismissed on Friday by the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

The commission voted 4-0 to dismiss the complaint on the grounds that, while Saline County Republican Women made contributions to five candidates, it didn't accept the money "for the purpose of making contributions to candidates" and therefore wasn't required to register and report as a political action committee, the commission said in a letter announcing the decision. Commissioner John Pitts was not present for the vote.

The commission also found that, although Saline County Republican Women was not included in the list of permissible contributors found in Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-203, liability for its contributions does not fall on the organization. Instead, liability falls on candidates who accept impermissible contributions.

"The Saline County women's group didn't violate any rules, and the ethics commission found accordingly," Robert Steinbuch, an attorney for group president Jennifer Lancaster who is also a columnist for the Democrat-Gazette, said Monday.

The Ethics Commission's investigation began after Chris Simpson filed a citizen complaint, alleging that Saline County Republican Women was acting as a political action committee without adequately registering and reporting its status with the Arkansas secretary of state's office. On May 4, the commission notified Lancaster of its investigation.

State Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan said the organization didn't fit into any of the five categories of permissible contributors to candidates: individual, political party, county political party committee, legislative caucus committee, approved PAC.

"If you're not on the list when making a contribution, there's no liability for making the contribution," Sloan said. "It's on the candidate for accepting it."

While Lancaster and Saline County Republican Women are named in the Ethics Commission letter, it doesn't name the candidates who received contributions from the organization.

Sloan said the Ethics Commission has the power to initiate a complaint when investigations turn up actions that are not permissible, but he declined to comment on whether the commission has opened any investigations into the candidates who accepted the impermissible contributions, saying that state law prevented him from doing so.

Sloan and the commission also didn't specify the purposes for which the organization accepted donations. However, the "Donate" page on their website calls for supporters to "Donate to the Saline County Republican Women's mission." The organization's website says it promotes "the ideals of Christianity, freedom, individual rights and individual responsibilities," but does not provide an explicit mission statement.

Lancaster and Simpson could not immediately be reached for comment on the outcome of the case.