Former Faulkner County judge Maggio's motion to have conviction vacated denied

A federal judge denied a motion from former Circuit Court Judge Mike Maggio to set aside his bribery conviction and dismiss his the case against him nunc pro tunc, a Latin term meaning “now for then” that would have retroactively wiped the former judge’s slate clean.

Maggio, 61, of Conway, pleaded guilty to bribery concerning federal program funds before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Dec. 9, 2015, and was sentenced on March 24, 2016, to serve 10 years in federal prison.

The former judge testified in the bribery conspiracy trial of Gilbert Baker, a former state senator from Conway, who was accused of funneling bribes from a Greenbrier nursing home owner in the form of campaign contributions to Maggio’s aborted Court of Appeals campaign and formed the basis of the indictment against Maggio.

Baker was acquitted of conspiracy following a three-week trial in July 2021 before U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., who declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked on seven counts of honest services wire fraud. Federal prosecutors asked Marshall to dismiss the indictment against Baker in October 2022, just two weeks before he was scheduled to be retried on the remaining counts.

In a motion filed May 1, Maggio’s attorney, James Hensley of Conway, asked Miller to place his client “in the same condition as all other defendants or persons of interest in this case” through a nunc pro tunc order that would “dismiss with prejudice the Information against him and exonerate him of any charges.”

Miller's two sentence order issued Monday gave no explanation for the denial.