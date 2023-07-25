Former Marion court clerk arrested, accused of misappropriating more than $320,000 in court fines

A former Marion District Court clerk faces theft and forgery charges after the Arkansas State Police on Tuesday said she pilfered several hundred thousand dollars in court fines.

Authorities charged Megan Goudy, 32, of West Memphis on Monday with eight counts of forgery and one count of theft of property, alleging that she misappropriated over $320,000 in court fines between 2019 and 2022, according to a Tuesday state police news release.

Goudy was released from the Crittenden County jail on Monday morning, the jail’s inmate roster showed, about 2 hours after she was arrested. There was no bond amount listed on the roster.