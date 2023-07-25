Girelli the 1st Italian to score in two Cups

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- In the space of some four minutes, Cristiana Girelli made history.

Girelli became the first Italian to score in two Women's World Cups with her goal in the 87th minute that gave Italy a 1-0 win in its tournament opener against Argentina on Monday night.

"There's nothing special, it's just that I did my duty," Girelli said. "I did my best. I was really willing to help my teammates."

Italy put the ball in the back of the net twice in the opening half but both times were called offside, before Girelli's breakthrough header. Girelli came into the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

The Italians have never dropped an opening match at the World Cup. But this time they faced tenacious Argentina, eager for its first-ever win in the tournament. Going into the World Cup, La Albiceleste were inspired by their men's side and star Lionel Messi, who brought home the World Cup trophy from Qatar late last year.

"We will try to leave this game behind us, learn from what happened, and continue reinforcing the positive. Now we need to clear our minds, look at what comes next and take on the group," Argentina forward Estefania Banini said.

Italy has had more success on the big stage, advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2019 after a 2-0 round of 16 victory over China. The Italians were stopped by the Netherlands, which went on to lose to the United States in the final.

Argentina had a boisterous section of fans -- including a drum corps -- at the match at Eden Park. The crowd at the match was announced at 30,889.

Argentina's women returned to the World Cup four years ago in France after a 12-year absence and had a tough time: after a draw with Japan and a loss to England, the team played to a tie with Scotland -- but couldn't collect enough points to advance out of the group.

"We couldn't really manage to get a positive result, but my players gave it their all. Yes, they gave it their all and they know this. I told them this," Argentina Coach German Portanova said. "We took the field with a certain mindset, but we couldn't do it for the 90 minutes."

Arianna Caruso, who plays professionally for Juventus, appeared to score from distance in the 15th minute but Italy was quickly ruled offside. The 23-year-old was the youngest woman to reach 100 appearances with Juventus.

A midfielder, she was one of Italy's most dangerous players early in the match. But she earned a yellow card in the 25th minute and was subbed off in the 58th minute.

Italy was called offside again on Valentina Giacinti's attempted goal late in the half.

Italy goalkeeper Lara Esponda held Argentina at bay on a dangerous free kick in the 73rd.

Italy started 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni in the midfield and the Barcelona player nicknamed "Little Messi" is the second-youngest European to play at the tournament. Dragoni wears No. 16 to correspond with her age.

She was replaced by Girelli, at 33 the oldest player in the Azzurre squad, in the 83rd minute. Girelli's goal marked the 54th of her international career.

Girelli, who also plays for Juventus, changed the tone of the match almost immediately when she subbed in.

"It was amazing, because, yes, we were looking for the goal for all the second half. We were trying. I think we played a good match in the second half and fortunately Cristiana put her head on the ball and scored," Italy's captain Barbara Bonansea said.

UP NEXT

Sweden defeated South Africa 2-1 on Sunday to kick off Group G play at the tournament, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. Sweden now sits atop the group with a pair of goals compared to Italy's one.

Group G plays all of its matches in New Zealand. Argentina next faces South Africa on Friday in Dunedin, while Italy plays Sweden in Wellington on Saturday.

GERMANY 6,

MOROCCO 0

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Morocco's debut game at the Women's World Cup ended in a 6-0 loss to two-time champion Germany in what Coach Reynald Pedros described as a "David versus Goliath" contest.

Germany is ranked No. 2 and the Atlas Lionesses are No. 72 and the first Arab or North African team to qualify.

The margin of defeat on Monday was the biggest so far at the tournament where Morocco is one of eight teams on debut.

Pedros has made it clear the opening game is now history, and Morocco's focus must shift swiftly to the next game against South Korea.

"Our objective is obviously to as quickly as possible get back to work," he said. "We're still going to stay positive, that's extremely important."

A large contingent of Morocco fans, many gathered in the southwest corner of the stadium in Melbourne, cheered vocally for the recent Africa Cup of Nations finalists.

"We were coming up against a team that's extremely high level," Pedros said. "We could have avoided some of the goals we conceded, but I think we gave it our all, and we're in a competition that's a high-level competition."

BRAZIL 4,

PANAMA 0

ADELAIDE, Australia -- Bia Zaneratto's spectacular finish will take some beating for goal of the tournament at the Women's World Cup. And on the evidence of its 4-0 win over Panama on Monday, Brazil will take some beating for the title.

Ary Borges scored a hat trick in her World Cup debut, but it was her assist for Zaneratto's second-half strike that was the standout moment of the match in Adelaide and arguably the tournament so far.

When Debinha's cross landed at Borges' feet toward the end of a sweeping move, the forward, who had struck twice in the first half, looked set to add a third. Instead, she checked, wrong-footed Panama's defense and backheeled to Zaneratto, who lifted her shot into the top corner.

It was a goal full of the flair that Brazilian soccer is famed for.

Following on from Germany's 6-0 rout of Morocco earlier Monday, Pia Sundhage's Brazilian lineup produced a statement performance.

"The first game is always difficult. Four goals and sometimes we played quite well," Sundhage said, in a clearly understated assessment of her team's opening match.

It means a win against France on Saturday will ensure Brazil advances to the knockout stages from Group F.

Argentina's Mariana Larroquette reacts against a referee decision during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Italy's Barbara Bonansea, left, and Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo vie for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Argentina's Romina Nunez, left, and Italy's Lisa Boattin vie for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Argentina's goalkeeper Vanina Correa reacts against Italy's Valentina Giacinti during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Italy's Cristiana Girelli, right, scores her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

