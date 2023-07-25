DEAR HELOISE: If a toothpick is too short to test whether your bread or other baked goods are done, try a bamboo skewer. I also use bamboo skewers to see if a plant needs watering.

-- Margaret S.,

La Mirada, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Here's my solution regarding door-to-door con artists. I simply never do business with someone at my front door. I will instead ask them to please send me something in the mail and then close the door.

-- R.D. Kelly

DEAR HELOISE: When we have casual parties, like backyard barbecues, I write "Trash" and "Recycle" in marker on paper bags and place the bags all around the house. Most people then dispose of their trash themselves, and it makes cleanup a snap after the party.

-- Chris Greene,

Houston

DEAR READERS: Recycle shakers and similar containers by using them to sprinkle:

Glitter for craft projects

Baking soda to sprinkle on carpeting before vacuuming

Your own special seasoning mix

Fertilizer for small indoor plants

DEAR READERS: We're having record high temperatures this summer all over the world. Be sure to take your pets inside during the heat of the day or at least give them a shady place to rest, as well as food and water in clean bowls. Keep refilling the water bowl with cold water periodically.

DEAR HELOISE: In our household, we do not use a clothes hamper. Each day, we all just put our dirty clothes directly into the empty washing machine. Of course, everyone is responsible to empty their pockets before.

When the washing machine is full, I run a cold water wash. It makes life easy!

-- Barbara,

Hollywood Beach, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I read about the cat with kidney disease. We had a 2-year-old Siamese who got very sick. We took him to our vet, who said he had kidney disease and would die within three months. We were devastated, and found it hard to believe that a young cat could have kidney disease.

We found another vet and he sent us to for more advanced testing and discovered that he was born with deformed kidneys. The vet then prescribed a medication -- a human kidney disease treatment. Our cat lived five more perfectly happy, normal years.

-- Susi Wilson

