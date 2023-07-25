High school archer arrows scholarship

Drawing a bow and firing an arrow has earned Bergman senior Tripp Siemiller a college scholarship from the University of Pikeville in Kentucky to shoot at the college level..

Siemiller and his archery team, the Bergman Panthers, took first place in the high school division of the Archery in the Schools state championship for 10- and 15-meter Olympic-style archery in March.

Bergman is in Boone County northeast of Harrison. The team placed 52nd at the National Archery in the Schools eastern national championship in May.

Siemiller shot an impressive 283 points out of a possible 300 at the state level. He improved upon that performance at the national shoot by posting 287 points, with 18 bull's eyes tallied during his round of competition. His national tournament score ranked within the top 2% of archers at the shoot.