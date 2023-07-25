Greta Thunberg, a 20-year-old climate activist, was fined about $240 by a Swedish court for refusing a police order to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal during an environmental protest at an oil facility.

Alfredo Ramirez, 52, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, was in stable condition after surgery in Tampa, Fla., where he shot himself during a roadside domestic dispute, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Anjem Choudary, 56, a British preacher suspected of leading the Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, was charged with directing a terrorist organization, membership in a banned organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for the organization between June 2022 and July 2023.

Charles Smith, 43, faces first-degree murder, hate-crime and attempted first-degree murder charges as Maryland prosecutors say the white man shot three Latino men to death and injured three people who had come trying to help the men, in a dispute over parking.

Vadim Ostanin, who previously headed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's office in Barnaul, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony after being found guilty of organizing an extremist community and belonging to a nonprofit that "infringes on citizens' rights," Navalny's team wrote on social media.

Russell McMurry, Georgia's transportation commissioner, deserves a salary increase to $550,000 from $450,000 because of his leadership and management of highway projects, State Transportation Board Chairman Robert Brown said.

Veselin Veljovic, Montenegro's director of police administration between 2007 and 2020, was arrested on suspicion of running a criminal enterprise, abuse of position and smuggling, authorities said.

Xavier Batten, 21, was arrested in Florida on federal charges of conspiracy and malicious destruction of property by fire and explosion in connection with the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, was granted bail by the country's Supreme Court in a case related to a lawyer's murder, but the nation's election oversight body demanded his arrest in a separate, contempt case in which he failed to show up for questioning.