Judge indicates decision to be issued on new Arkansas law on library materials by end of week

FAYETTEVILLE — A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday in a hearing over a request to block a new Arkansas law on library materials.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks said he expected to issue a written ruling by the end of the week.

A motion filed Thursday by a coalition of 17 plaintiffs in the case asked Brooks to issue the preliminary injunction against the law, Act 372 of 2023.

Alternatively, the motion asked the judge to grant a temporary restraining order barring the application of two sections of the law until a decision is reached on the request for a preliminary injunction.

Act 372 is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1. It was signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on March 30.

The lawsuit, which challenges the constitutionality of two of the law’s six sections was initially filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on June 2.

The first of the contested sections, dubbed by the plaintiffs the “availability provision,” creates a new Class A misdemeanor offense of furnishing a harmful item to a minor, thereby making library personnel and others at risk of criminal prosecution and up to a year in prison if they “knowingly” lend an item considered harmful to minors based on existing obscenity law.

The second section establishes statewide procedures for citizens to challenge the appropriateness of physical library materials that are available to the public.

According to the law, successful challenges to material could result in it being “relocated within the library’s collection to an area that is not accessible” to minors.

A coalition of 17 plaintiffs are joined together in the lawsuit.

They include:

-- The public libraries of Fayetteville and Eureka Springs as well as the Little Rock-based Central Arkansas Library System.

-- Nate Coulter, the executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System, suing on his own behalf and on behalf of the library system's board.

-- Adam Webb, the executive director of the Garland County Library, suing on his own behalf and in his individual capacity.

-- Pearl's Books, located in Fayetteville, and WordsWorth Books, located in Little Rock.

-- Several industry groups, including the Association of American Publishers and the Arkansas Library Association.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.