Judge weighs request to stop Arkansas library law from taking effect





FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge laid the groundwork Tuesday morning and will hear arguments this afternoon in a lawsuit challenging provisions of a new state law that would criminalize giving minors library materials deemed to be obscene.

Attorneys for a coalition of plaintiffs suing to overturn two provisions of Act 372, a new Arkansas law on library materials, asked a judge to block enforcement of contested elements of the law.

The law is scheduled to take effect Aug. 1.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on June 2. The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the legislation March 30.

The lawsuit is challenging two of Act 372's six sections, including a new Class A misdemeanor offense for furnishing a harmful item to a minor. Library personnel and others could face criminal prosecution and up to a year in jail if they "knowingly" lend an item deemed harmful to minors based on existing obscenity law.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs have dubbed it the "availability provision."

"This will necessarily force libraries and bookstores to confine to a secure 'adults only' area -- and so to segregate from their general patrons and customers -- any item that might be deemed harmful to the youngest minor, even if there is no constitutional basis for limiting its availability to older minors or adults," according to the complaint.

The other challenged section establishes procedures for patrons to challenge the appropriateness of library materials made available to the public.

Successful challenges could result in the material being "relocated within the library's collection to an area that is not accessible" to minors, according to the law.

Should library officials refuse to move an item, their decision could be appealed to the local city council (in the case of a municipal library) or quorum court (in the case of a county library).

Court filings on behalf of the plaintiffs refer to the section as the "challenge procedure." A separate section of the law establishes a similar challenge process for school districts.

Brooks has been asked to issue a preliminary injunction, pending a decision on the merits of the plaintiffs' claims.

In the alternative, the motion asks Brooks to grant a temporary restraining order barring the application of the two sections until a decision is made on the request for a preliminary injunction.

If the two provisions are allowed to go into effect, the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights could be affected in a variety of ways, the brief says Those include librarians and booksellers facing prosecution for failing to censor constitutionally protected speech; libraries and bookstores struggling to comply with the vague mandates of the law; and bookstore and library patrons being faced with a rapid erosion in their access to constitutionally protected materials, without procedural protections allowing them to advocate for retention of challenged materials."

The group of 17 plaintiffs includes: The public libraries of Fayetteville and Eureka Springs as well as the Little Rock-based Central Arkansas Library System.



