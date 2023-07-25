Jury expected to get case of North Little Rock man charged with committing fraud for higher veteran’s benefits

A Department of Veterans Affairs service representative indicted in 2021 on charges of theft of public money and making false statements to an agency of the United States went on trial Monday in a case expected to go to the jury today following testimony from the defendant and closing statements from his attorney and government prosecutors.

It took just about two hours Monday to seat a jury of eight women and four men to hear the case against Darold Maxfield Sr., 56, of North Little Rock, who was accused of collecting thousands of dollars in fraudulent benefits beginning in 2018. Maxfield, an Iraq War veteran, was accused of falsifying documents to make it appear that his service connected disability was greater than what had been diagnosed.

Over a five-year period, Maxfield is estimated to have collected more than $22,000 in excess benefits, according to VA officials.

Last month, Maxfield's son, Darold Maxfield Jr., 30, also of North Little Rock, was sentenced to four months in prison for submitting a falsified disability application to the VA in October 2018 and receiving more than $91,000 in disability payments. The younger Maxfield pleaded guilty to theft of public money and making a false statement to an agency of the United States last January after investigators discovered a doctor's signature affixed to his disability benefit questionnaire (DBQ) had been cut and pasted from another application.

On Monday, jurors heard from seven witnesses before Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Crow and John Ray White rested the government's case. Prior to beginning, Crow summed up the government's case as "lies and theft," saying that Maxfield, in 2018, after receiving a diagnosis from a clinical psychologist of mild to moderate symptoms of adjustment disorder with depressed mood, submitted altered paperwork to indicate that his diagnosis was severe enough to rate a 100% service connected disability.

"There is no theft," said Maxfield's attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock in his opening, which took less than one minute. "The government received the benefit of his service in Iraq."

Hall admonished the jury to listen closely during the trial, warning, "it's going to be complicated."

Jason Odegard, a decision review officer in the VA's St. Paul, Minn., Regional Office, testified to the procedure that had resulted in the increased benefits for Maxfield.

"If I feel I can correct a benefit," Odegard said, "as long as it's a higher benefit, I can do that."

Odegard testified that he reviewed Maxfield's DBQ which, as submitted, indicated that he suffered from severe adjustment disorder with depressed mood to the point that he was considered to be a persistent danger to himself or others and exhibited an intermittent inability to perform basic tasks of daily life. He said on July 30, 2018, Maxfield's disability rating was raised from 70% to 100% as the result of Odegard's review.

"There was no error in the previous decision but I saw enough there to justify an increase to 100%," he said.

Under cross-examination, Odegard said based on the DBQ submitted by Maxfield, the adjustment disorder with depressed mood diagnosis was correct.

"There's no question he's got adjustment disorder with depressed mood?" asked Hall.

"No question," Odegard replied.

"The only question is degree?" Hall asked.

"Correct," Odegard responded.

Dr. John Lierly Jr., a clinical psychologist with Lakewood Behavioral Health in North Little Rock, testified that he had diagnosed Maxfield, but that his report had shown a lesser degree of impairment, which a subsequent VA witness said would have resulted in a 70% disability determination. Lierly, shown copies of a handwritten DBQ side-by-side with the typewritten copy Maxfield had submitted, said that because one secretary in his office could not type, all of his forms were handwritten. Of seven levels of occupational and social impairment, he said, he had selected level five.

The form submitted had checked off level six, another level of severity that Lierly said he did not authorize, saying anyone with that level of impairment would need to be in an inpatient setting due to the danger they would potentially pose to themselves or others.

"These symptoms might be seen in an inpatient but never an outpatient," he said. "Every time I saw him he was neatly dressed and groomed, he was pleasant and talked to me in a rational way. He was never angry or antagonistic when he spoke to me, his personal hygiene was good. Nothing he said or did would have justified marking that as one of the symptoms."

When shown the signature page of the form, Lierly identified his signature but said the form was not the one he gave to Maxfield.

"The signature is mine but I submitted no typewritten DBQs," he said.

Under cross-examination, Lierly said he always gave the completed forms to the veteran and that he never submitted the forms directly to the VA.

Crow showed the jury VA entry logs to the building where Maxfield worked showing that he had gone from his second floor office to the first floor office where DBQs are submitted on Oct. 3, 2018 using his key card to unlock the entryways between the stairway and the 1st floor office.

Jillian Dale, a national quality consultant with the VA Compensation Center, said that she reviewed Maxfield's claim at the request of the office of the inspector general by comparing both DBQs. Dale testified that the genuine handwritten document had initially provided for a baseline diagnosis of 50% disabled while the falsified document raised that baseline to 70%, which, when paired with other symptoms, resulted in a 100% disability rating.

"The one on the right would be awarded 50%, maybe 70%, but that would be a stretch," Dale said, referring to a video display of both documents with the genuine document displayed on the right and the falsified document on the left.

Dale testified that Maxfield originally received a 70% disability rating but had submitted a notice of disagreement asking that his rating be increased to 100%.

"He wanted the higher evaluation at 100%," she said. "That's because there was more money to be had."

After the government rested its case, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller sent the jury home with instructions not to talk about the case with anyone.

Maxfield is expected to take the stand this morning in his own defense after which both sides will present closing arguments. Miller said he expects the case to go to the jury by mid-morning.