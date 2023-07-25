Kearney to seek 5th term as judge

John L. Kearney, who is serving as District Court judge in Division 2 in Pine Bluff, has announced his candidacy for reelection in the 2024 election.

The judge is serving his fourth four-year term, according to a news release.

Kearney was first elected to the position in January 2009. He is a graduate of AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). He began his professional career at Townsend Park High School in the Dollarway School District, where he taught history and social studies for six years.

He left that position to become an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but before joining, he enrolled at the University of Arkansas School of Law, where he graduated with his juris doctorate in 1974.

Kearney also served as administrative aide to interim Chancellor Johnny B. Johnson and Chancellor Herman B. Smith at UAPB. He subsequently served as administrative aide to Gov. David Pryor for two years.

He has taught as an adjunct professor at UAPB and the University of Arkansas at Monticello for a combined 40 years.

He is a longtime member and elder of Faith Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff, where he has taught Sunday School, and on occasion has delivered the Sunday congregational message.

He is married to the former Janice Davis and they have five children.

He says he is humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Pine Bluff, Lincoln and Jefferson counties and the state of Arkansas as a judge and looks forward to continuing his service.