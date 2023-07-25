In this for long haul

So, you are concerned about the climate crisis and are not sure what to do about it. Know that you are not alone. Also know that the climate movement needs you, it needs everyone, to do everything we can to address this crisis.

Here are some ideas: Learn more about how our world is warming; the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it; start by visiting NASA's website on climate, climate.nasa.gov. Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors, everybody and anybody. Get involved; join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could benefit from that too.

Get political; take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in. Walk the talk; take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very freeing.

Pace yourself; we are in this for the long haul. Have hope.

RON SADLER

Pine Bluff

Engaged, informed

Mike Masterson's recent column asked what we do when we no longer trust the pillars of our society to be honest with us. A lot of Americans are feeling the same way. Mike's a smart guy and he's now taken the first step to recovery by asking the difficult questions.

How do we begin as a nation to sift through all the inconsistencies being reported? For one, please turn off Fox News. Fox leadership has come right out and admitted, under oath, that they lie to their viewers for ratings and profit. The last thing they will feed you is "fair and balanced" reporting. You've been had, plain and simple.

Believe what you see with your own eyes. Don't let some politician, newscaster, or anybody else try to tell you saw something altogether different. An example of this is that Jan. 6, 2021, was not just another sightseeing day at our nation's Capitol. We all saw the horror of that day.

Keep your elected officials accountable. If they voted against a popular local program but now want to take credit for it, point out the hypocrisy.

Use your critical thinking skills. If you hear something that just does not ring true, do some research on your own.

Look at the overall character of your source. Have they acted with honesty and trust in the past? If not, don't count on them to do so in the future.

Lastly, when someone tells you they want to gut the United States judiciary, realize they are most likely engaged in illegal activity or wish to be.

Don't just throw up your arms; get engaged and informed. It's still a great country.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

The value of nothing

Our state Capitol displays the Ten Commandments in stone out front. Inside are legislators with zero Beatitudes in their hearts. They know the price of everything, and the value of nothing.

CHARLES FEILD

Little Rock

Let's vote on LEARNS

My wife and I drove to Conway the other day and signed the LEARNS petition. It made us both feel good.

The people of Arkansas should be allowed to weigh in on this 145-page omnibus bill passed by legislators, most of whom didn't even read it. There are some good parts to the bill, but also a lot of very concerning ones. I, for one, do not want my tax dollars funding private-school tuition. Especially when it's likely that these dollars will wind up in the hands of families that are already sending their children to private schools.

I also don't like the fact that, after one year, the teacher's raises become an unfunded mandate and a burden to public school districts. Also, beginning or early career teachers get a huge raise but there is no provision for taking care of our long-term teachers beyond an initial $2,000 raise; and it eliminates the salary ladder that was previously in place.

I hope it gets on the ballot. If a majority of Arkansans want to go forward with LEARNS, so be it. But I don't think the Legislature did its due diligence on this law and the negative consequences far outweigh the positives.

BOYD WARD

Mayflower

Explanation, please

Regarding John Brummett's column recently, may I make a suggestion?

I have argued long and hard with several friends that if Donald Trump is nominated it will lead to a Joe Biden victory. That would be against their interests and mine. I will not vote for either Trump or Biden, and my vote is meaningless anyway in "red" Arkansas.

If Trump is the nominee, it will be three national elections in a row that I will vote for a third-party candidate. (Evan McMullin in 2016 and Jo Jorgensen in 2020). At my age (almost 80), I will unlikely vote in another national election.

What I would like to see Mr. Brummett do is to explain as best he can why Trump has such a stranglehold on so many Republican voters. He can't believe they are all knuckle-dragging morons. In my opinion, it is there where the answer lies. I'd like him to ponder and explain that to me. Because I don't know. Please.

RICHARD WENDT

Hot Springs

Ignore 'The Donald'

The slow but sure way to get rid Donald Trump is to stop writing or speaking of him. Any publicity (good or bad) feeds him. He told us that years ago. Good or bad, just close him out. He thrives on it and the media continues to fall in his trap while he is slamming our democracy.

SHERRY HAYWOOD

Conway