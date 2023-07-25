Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 men

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested late Thursday in the fatal shooting of two men in a Hot Springs apartment about six hours earlier.

Jamieon Katreal Hawkins-Nolen, 35, of Hot Springs, who authorities said is also known as "Vegas," was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. by members of the Hot Springs police SWAT team at a neighboring residence in the 400 block of Thornton.

Arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, he was being held on a $500,000 bond and is set to appear Aug. 8 in Garland County District Court, although he will likely be arraigned before then if unable to post bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to 726 Ward St. regarding a shooting that had just occurred.

Officers arrived and found the front door of the apartment standing open. Just inside was a man in a rocking chair with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to his head. A man on the floor near the first victim had what appeared to be numerous gunshot wounds to his torso.

Officers also saw several shell casings on the floor. Medical personnel responded, but both victims were determined to be dead. The men were identified in a police news release Friday morning as Joe Nathaniel Hicks Jr., 40, and Harvey Jackson Austin, 40.

A witness told detectives she was at 726 Ward at the time of the shooting and said a male known to her by his street name shot the two males in the apartment and then fled.

According to police, the witness said she was with Hawkins-Nolen prior to the shooting, and the two of them walked to a convenience store from the residence at 726 Ward and then returned. Once there, she said Hawkins-Nolen left again but returned about 10 minutes later.

Police said the witness told them she heard "a loud pop," saw Hawkins-Nolen shooting the two males and then ran out of the apartment and called 911.

According to court records, Hawkins-Nolen lists no prior felony history, but had pleaded no contest on May 24 to misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits, disorderly conduct and public intoxication and was sentenced to 10 days in jail. In an earlier case, he pleaded guilty in 2018 to a misdemeanor count of carrying a weapon.