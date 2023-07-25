Man charged in May double homicide case in White County

A man was charged with capital murder in connection with a White County double homicide that happened in May, a news release from the sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning.

Derek Dewayne Holloway, 28, was charged with two counts of capital murder, theft of property and tampering with physical evidence on Monday after results from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory linked him to the scene of the murder of Kristalee Durham, 34, and Christopher Durham, 46, the release said.

The Durhams were found dead by a family member on the 100 block of Muscadine Lane, north of Searcy, authorities said.

Holloway was named as a person of interest in the double homicide after he was arrested on unrelated charges in Faulkner County on May 10, the release said.

Detectives served him with the charges in the White County Jail, according to the release. No bail was set for the charges.

Holloway's court date has been set for 9 a.m. on September 5 with Circuit Judge Mark Pate.