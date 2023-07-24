MLB Best Bets: Here’s a Same-Game Parlay for Angels-Tigers Matchup

Congrats for those who cashed our underdog moneyline pick on the Astros Monday night!

Today, lets look at a couple of pitcher props from the same game. I like a parlay to turn these odds into a plus-money payout, but you can also play them both individually or consider parlaying them with your favorite ML team.

Griffin Canning over 6.5 K (-110)

Canning may not have the most impressive ERA, but he does have high strikeout potential. The young righty struck out 12 Yankees in his last appearance, and todays matchup with the Tigers is a favorable one, as Detroit has a 23.6% K rate this season (19th). When facing righties, that number jumps to 24.3% -- ranking 26th in the league. Canning has exceeded this prop in just six of his 15 starts this season, but Im still backing the young hurler vs. a Detroit team that walks only 7% of the time and is scoring only 3.91 runs per game this year (28th). Its unlikely Canning will get an early hook, and he should go deep enough into the game to clear this mark.

Eduardo Rodriguez over 5.5 K (-160)

Rodriguez has been a revelation this season – minus his first start back from the IL when he gave up five runs to the Athletics on July 5. E-Rods ERA sits at a mere 2.69 this year, and hes striking out batters at a rate of 9.5 per nine innings. Rodriguez recorded exactly seven strikeouts in each of his three July starts, and he has recorded six or more in seven of his last eight. Add in the fact that the Angels have the second-highest strikeout rate in the league for July (28.6%), and I like our chances.

A $10 parlay bet will return $21 if both the pitchers are on their game.

