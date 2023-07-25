More people flee Greek wildfires

RHODES, Greece -- A week-old wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations as strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry fueled three major fires raging elsewhere in Greece.

The latest evacuations were ordered in south Rhodes after 19,000 people, mostly tourists, were moved in buses and boats over the weekend out of the path of the fire that reached several coastal areas from nearby mountains. It was the country's biggest evacuation effort in recent years.

"We are at war -- completely focused on the fires," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a debate in parliament. "Over the coming days and weeks, we must remain on constant alert."

Help continued to arrive from the European Union and elsewhere, with firefighting planes from neighboring Turkey joining the effort on Rhodes, where 10 water-dropping planes and 10 helicopters buzzed over flames up to 16 feet tall despite low visibility.

Temperatures reached above 104 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the Greek mainland Monday, a day after soaring as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ian Murison, a businessman from London on vacation in southern Rhodes with his wife and 12-year-old son, described his family's ordeal as they tried to escape the fires Saturday.

"We saw flames coming over the hills. Our hotel had capacity for 1,200 (people), but there was just one coach waiting," he said. "We all just took our cases and started walking. It was (nearly 2 miles) before we got out from underneath the ash cloud."

The family reached a nearby beach, where they waited -- in the dark because of a power blackout -- with thousands of others to be evacuated by bus or boat.

"You could see an orange glow in the sky and it got more and more, big balls of fire going into the sky," Murison said, describing chaotic scenes as evacuees crowded to board small boats arriving to take them away.

"It didn't matter if you had children, adults were fighting to get on next," he said. "It was very, very stressful."

Near the seaside resort of Lindos, AP reporters saw hotel employees and guests, joined by local residents and firefighters, use fire extinguishers, towels and buckets of pool water to put out a small brush fire that broke out in the area.

Evacuations were also ordered overnight on the western island of Corfu, where more than 2,000 people were moved to safety by land and sea, as well as on the island of Evia and in a mountainous area in the southern Peloponnese region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that she contacted the prime minister late Sunday to offer additional assistance as Greece "is confronted with devastating forest fires and a heavy heat wave due to climate change."

Addressing parliament, Mitsotakis also highlighted the threat from climate change, which he said "will make its presence ever more felt with greater natural disasters throughout the Mediterranean region."

In Greece, an average of 50 new wildfires have broken out daily for the past 12 days, according to government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis. On Sunday, 64 new blazes were recorded.

The Rhodes fire roared down mountain slopes, burning homes and cars and leaving livestock dead on the roadside as they tried to escape.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported, but hospitals and health volunteers provided first aid to tourists and others, mostly for the effects of heat and dehydration.

Firefighters also confronted blazes Monday in southern Italy, where people have sweltered through weeks of temperatures of 100 F and up.

A wind-fed brush fire burned near Palermo in Sicily, as well as several other blazes on the Mediterranean island, including near the seaside tourist resort of Cefalu. There were also wildfires in Calabria, including in the rugged Aspromonte mountains.

On Sardinia, three flights from Milan, Paris and Amsterdam had to land at other airports on the Italian island because the tarmac in Olbia was deemed dangerously hot Monday afternoon, RAI state TV said. The tarmac temperature reached 116.6 F.

Information for this article was contributed by Petros Giannakouris, Sylvia Hui, Jill Lawless and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press.

