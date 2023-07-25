Multiple area fire departments help to put out Saturday night fire in Rogers





ROGERS -- A fire at a local apartment complex is under investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Little Flock Fire Department.

The Little Flock, Rogers and Avoca fire departments were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Saturday to the Lost Springs apartments at 2900 N. 22nd St. in Rogers.

Benton County Central Communications said multiple callers reported heavy fire on the second floor on the backside of one of the buildings, according to the Facebook post.

Two Little Flock personnel were on the scene in minutes and reported the second floor building was fully involved.

A second alarm was requested that brought additional resources from the Pea Ridge Fire Department as well as more units from Rogers. The first arriving Little Flock personnel evacuated the front side of the apartment complex. Units from Rogers arrived and began working to put out the fire. Rogers units were assisted by multiple Little Flock, Avoca and Pea Ridge personnel. The fire was put out a few hours after the initial call, according to the Facebook post.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and is under investigation.



