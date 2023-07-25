Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple area fire departments help to put out Saturday night fire in Rogers

by Mike Jones | Today at 4:00 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.


ROGERS -- A fire at a local apartment complex is under investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Little Flock Fire Department.

The Little Flock, Rogers and Avoca fire departments were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Saturday to the Lost Springs apartments at 2900 N. 22nd St. in Rogers.

Benton County Central Communications said multiple callers reported heavy fire on the second floor on the backside of one of the buildings, according to the Facebook post.

Two Little Flock personnel were on the scene in minutes and reported the second floor building was fully involved.

A second alarm was requested that brought additional resources from the Pea Ridge Fire Department as well as more units from Rogers. The first arriving Little Flock personnel evacuated the front side of the apartment complex. Units from Rogers arrived and began working to put out the fire. Rogers units were assisted by multiple Little Flock, Avoca and Pea Ridge personnel. The fire was put out a few hours after the initial call, according to the Facebook post.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and is under investigation.


Print Headline: Saturday night fire under investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT